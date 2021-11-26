ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie’s parents wasn’t made public because of ‘frenzied atmosphere’

By CNN
 3 days ago
CNN — The parents of Brian Laundrie discovered a handgun was missing when they surrendered their guns to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that Laundrie was missing, according to the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino.

Bertolino’s comments come days after a medical examiner from Florida confirmed Laundrie, who was the sole person of interest in the murder of his fiancé Gabby Petito, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head. His remains were found in the Carlton Reserve last month.

On September 17, when Chris and Roberta Laundrie gave up their guns to law enforcement, they discovered one handgun was not in its case, Bertolino told CNN.

When asked why information about the missing gun was not publicly shared, Bertolino told CNN he and law enforcement agreed “it was best for that information to not be public.”

“Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun,” Bertolino said. “I cannot speak to why (law enforcement) did not reveal the info but we spoke about it at the time and I believe they felt as I did.”

Laundrie vanished days after Gabby Petito was reported missing. The North Port Police Department, the FBI, and multiple other law enforcement agencies began working together to search the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve. Human remains of Laundrie were found on October 20 next to his personal belongings, but Bertolino said he was unsure whether a gun was found near Brian’s remains or possessions.

Although the Florida District Twelve medical examiner’s office confirmed Laundrie died by suicide, the office said in a release they would not make the autopsy report public “until the law enforcement investigation is complete.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

The Hill

Judge halts Biden vaccine mandate for health workers in 10 states

A federal court on Monday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health workers at hospitals that receive federal funding. The ruling by a Missouri-based federal judge applies to health care employees in the 10 states that sued to block the administration’s Nov. 5 rule. Those states are Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.
U.S. POLITICS
