"As soon as we had vaccine available, and as soon as we were able to get our marketing announcement out there, parents began scheduling appointments." (Philadelphia) — When the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the low-dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 earlier this month, pediatricians were concerned demand would be weak. A Kaiser Family Foundation survey published in October had reported that 30% of parents responded they would not vaccinate their kids. Another 33% said they would “wait and see,” while 5% said they would do so only if required. Of the parents surveyed, 27% said they would definitely get their kids vaccinated.

