Two-vehicle crash injures three on Route 126.

YARMOUTH (CBS) — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Yarmouth on Tuesday morning. Yarmouth Police say the crash happened on Winslow Gray Road and the victim was a man around 70 years old. According to police, the man was found by an officer at around 7:30 a.m. while he was driving on the road. He was later pronounced dead by the Yarmouth Fire Department. The driver not been identified yet. Yarmouth Police on the scene of a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday morning. (Photo Credit: David Curran) As of Tuesday morning, the identity of the victim is still unknown. Police did say he is white and around six feet tall. He was wearing a red down jacket, blue jeans, a red scarf, a blue hat, and dark mittens at the time of the crash. Anyone with information about the identity of the man or the crash is asked to contact Yarmouth Police at 508-775-0445.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO