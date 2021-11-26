ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hornets to be Without a Regular Starter vs Timberwolves

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (right calf strain) has been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 20 games this season, Plumlee is averaging 6.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

P.J. Washington recently returned after missing ten games with an elbow injury. With Plumlee out of the lineup, Washington and Nick Richards are expected to play a ton of minutes.

After Wednesday's win over the Magic, Hornets head coach James Borrego said that he liked the mesh of the small lineup that featured Miles Bridges at the five.

"The identity of a team is finding different ways to win every night. It was a different script tonight, different guys stepped up tonight. I give that small group a ton of credit. We were down seven, we went small with Miles [Bridges] at five. I think that was Terry [Rozier], Cody [Martin], Jalen [McDaniels], and Miles at the five. We played extremely well, got the lead quickly, and maintained it throughout so we just stuck with it."

Hornets and Timberwolves are set to tip inside the Spectrum Center at 7 p.m. EST.

