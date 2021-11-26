ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Wildlife near Rambling Moose Campground

Missoulian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife cameras capture a parade of animals walking near Rambling Moose Campground. The...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Wildlife sculptures to benefit wildlife

“The wild is where peace nests and silence speaks. Rivers are free, trees have eyes, rocks hold mysteries.”. So writes artist Claudia Bueno about her precision-cut stainless steel menagerie of elk, bear, moose and pronghorn. Her animal subjects are keystone species that help hold the web of life intact. For...
JACKSON, WY
Boston Herald

Fish and Wildlife frees bear with head trapped in container for nearly a month

Florida Fish and Wildlife conducted a rescue mission for a bear whose head was trapped in a plastic container for 28 days. FWC worked with bear biologists and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office to find the bear, according to its Facebook page. Someone initially reported the bear was stuck inside...
ANIMALS
WBIR

Wildlife underpass on I-40 near the Pigeon River Gorge is meant to decrease animal deaths

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 26,000 people drive down I-40 through the Pigeon River Gorge every day. That average will increase as the holiday travel season approaches. This season, there may be a severe traffic backup crossing the state line from Tennessee to North Carolina.That's because NCDOT is replacing a bridge that was built in 1968. According to NCDOT, the project needed to be done.
KNOXVILLE, TN
KYUK

Winter moose season opening near Quinhagak

There will be a hunting opportunity for moose hunters near Quinhagak in December. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game announced an emergency opening in a portion of Unit 18 south of the Eek River drainage, and north of and including the Carter Bay drainage. The hunt will open Dec. 1 and end Dec. 15. The bag limit for the winter season is one antlered bull. Hunters that already harvested a moose this fall are not eligible to participate. You can get a permit online or at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game offices in Quinhagak or Bethel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Wildlife Corridor#Virginia City#Carnivores
Cleveland News - Fox 8

The Wonders Of Wildlife

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Here's Who Actually Makes Costco Kirkland Products (#2 Will Surprise You)
ANIMALS
Missoulian

Deal protects wildlife habitat near Libby

Both public access and timber work will remain on 27,289 acres of forest near Libby through a new conservation easement with the Trust for Public Lands. Phase II of the Kootenai Forestlands Conservation Project got approved on Thursday with TPL, Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Stimson Lumber Co. The land has winter range and a migratory corridor for elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer and moose, as well as critical habitat for bull trout, grizzly bear and Canada lynx.
LIBBY, MT
KMPH.com

Yosemite campgrounds closed for improvements

The National Park Service announced the closure of campgrounds in Yosemite National Park due to rehabilitation projects. Tuolumne Meadows Campground is undergoing a major rehabilitation project and will remain closed in 2022 and 2023, and possibly 2024/2025, depending on weather/length of construction season. Bridalveil Creek and Crane Flat Campgrounds will...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
thecommunityword.com

Nature Rambles | Bell Bowl Prairie Update

Last month, I wrote about the impending destruction of a native prairie near the Rockford International Airport. This prairie, one of the few remaining habitats of its kind, was slated to be destroyed by airport expansion beginning Nov. 1. Since then, the airport authority board has decided to delay destruction until further assessments can be completed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The prairie is one of the few places where Rusty Patched Bumble Bees are known to exist. There are also other rare and endangered plant species present. That assessment will be completed by March 1. But even before the assessment has been started, the airport authority is stating that there is no alternative plan that will prevent a roadway expansion from destroying the prairie. The airport is also stepping away from working with environmental organizations, like The Natural Land Institute, that has a long history of caring for this prairie. This isn’t over yet. To keep up with the issue, and find out ways that you can help save this prairie, visit https://www.savebellbowlprairie.org.
PEORIA, IL
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
weatherboy.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarm West of Yellowstone in Idaho

USGS issued an update today discussing an ongoing swarm of earthquakes that continues to rock portions of Idaho well west of Yellowstone. “Seismic activity in central Idaho has been elevated for the past 20 months. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a M6.5 earthquake that occurred on March 31, 2020 –a classic example of a mainshock-aftershock sequence,” USGS said in their update. However, they also stressed that these earthquakes are not related to the Yellowstone supervolcano site located roughly 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
Missoulian

A change in host for popular 'Backroads of Montana' program

One of William Marcus’ early standups as host of the "Backroads of Montana" television show was at the Izaak Walton Inn in Essex. By this point, seven episodes into what would be a three-decade long run, Marcus had already adapted the host role to move away from necessitating the memorization of a long monologue. But he did have a notable chunk of text to read for that show. Outside. In the winter.
MONTANA STATE
Independent Record

Moose dies after colliding with vehicle near Helena

A moose was killed Thursday night after it collided with a vehicle on Interstate 15 north of Helena, authorities said. The Montana Highway Patrol received a call about 7:30 p.m. that a female moose trying to cross the roadway struck a Honda CR-V heading southbound on the I-15 carrying a couple heading back to Helena, Trooper Amanda Villa said.
HELENA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy