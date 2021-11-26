Wildlife near Rambling Moose Campground

Last month, I wrote about the impending destruction of a native prairie near the Rockford International Airport. This prairie, one of the few remaining habitats of its kind, was slated to be destroyed by airport expansion beginning Nov. 1. Since then, the airport authority board has decided to delay destruction until further assessments can be completed by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The prairie is one of the few places where Rusty Patched Bumble Bees are known to exist. There are also other rare and endangered plant species present. That assessment will be completed by March 1. But even before the assessment has been started, the airport authority is stating that there is no alternative plan that will prevent a roadway expansion from destroying the prairie. The airport is also stepping away from working with environmental organizations, like The Natural Land Institute, that has a long history of caring for this prairie. This isn’t over yet. To keep up with the issue, and find out ways that you can help save this prairie, visit https://www.savebellbowlprairie.org.

