Boswell, PA

First-time 'Your Story' writer’s submission chosen for Chapter 3

By Kelly Urban
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JcSW_0d7er4Kq00
Nancy Stern

Winning Chapter 3 in The Tribune-Democrat’s “Your Story” writing feature came as a surprise for Nancy Stern.

The Boswell resident sent the chapter in on a whim, thinking it was something fun to do.

“I’ve never really done anything like this before, but I decided to give it a shot,” Stern said.

“I’ve always enjoyed being creative and have ideas, but I’ve never written anything for publishing.”

Stern said she recently started receiving The Tribune-Democrat and “Your Story” caught her eye.

“I read the first chapter and thought about submitting a chapter, but I really didn’t have the time,” she said.

“When I saw it again, I had some time and decided to give it a whirl.”

When writing the chapter, Stern said she drew on memories of her own childhood.

“I thought it was interesting that Meghan wanted to go back in time and relive her childhood, and it brought back some of my memories of Christmases, going to my aunt’s house where we always went,” she said.

“I ran different scenarios through my head and decided to have her meet up with Joseph again.”

Stern said by placing Meghan’s childhood friend back in the past, it opens up different avenues for the next authors to pick up.

“It was a last-minute thing to add Joseph, and I thought it would be a good place to end it,” she said.

“From Meghan’s point of view, Christmases weren’t fun anymore, and her life was not going in the direction she wanted it to go, so feeling those old familiar feelings with Joseph could help her figure out what the problem is and help her.”

Stern said she is interested to see where the next writer takes the story.

“I thought maybe when I put Joseph in there, they might get together as a couple,” she said.

“In my view, it just seems like Meghan is lonely. She wants to move on, but she is stuck in a rut.”

Stern said she worked on the chapter for a few days and showed it to her husband for input before submitting it.

“He didn’t even know I was working on it, and I was hesitant to share it with him, but he said it was really good and encouraged me to send it in,” she said.

Stern said “Your Story” is a unique opportunity for readers.

“It gives people a chance to express their creativity,” she said.

“This is really a great way for someone to do that, even if it doesn’t get published.

“Maybe I’ll write a little bit more. It has given me the confidence to try something more.”

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

The Tribune-Democrat

Now accepting wedding photos for January edition

Johnstown Magazine is now accepting wedding photos from photographers and their newlywed clients for publication in our January edition. Submit high resolution photos through the form at https://www.tribdem.com/site/forms/submit_photos_for_johnstown_magazine or send to editorjohnstownmag@gmail.com. You can contact us at letters@johnstownmag.com with any questions. Don't miss this special edition full of wedding advice...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Tribune-Democrat

Share your favorite decoration stories, photos

We all have holiday decorations that hold personal meaning. Some ornaments are homemade or linked to memorable experiences. Some remind us of loved ones lost or children now grown. The Tribune-Democrat wants to share those special memories. Throughout December, we will publish photographs and stories of favorite decorations as submitted...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Popculture

Arlene Dahl, Legendary Actress and Mother to Lorenzo Lamas, Dead at 96

Arlene Dahl, one of the last surviving stars of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Monday, her son, Falcon Crest actor Lorenzo Lamas, announced. Dahl was 96. Her film and television career began in the late 1940s and continued into the late 1990s. Dahl was also an entrepreneur, starting her own business, Arlene Dahl Enterprises, in the 1950s.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: The Time Mike Wolfe Was Too Creeped Out By a ‘Haunted Pick’

You’d think someone with a fear of the supernatural would avoid a career in antiques. It’s hard to imagine an industry as haunted. Yet Mike Wolfe of American Pickers fame continues picking despite believing ghosts have attached themselves to certain items. During one episode in Season 14, the creepiness of one haunted building sent him packing before he could give it a thorough search.
TV SERIES
