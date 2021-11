After taking the time to individually address the backlash Kanye faced for not having certain artist on DONDA, Kanye released the deluxe version Sunday night. It features tracks from Young Thug, Kid Cudi and Andre 3000. The track that’s on everyone’s lips is “Life of the Party”. This track caused a lot of drama after it was leaked and Andre immediately made a statement about how he had no intentions of being included in anyone’s beef. “Life of the Party” was originally the only explicit song on the entire project but after listening on Spotify it has a series of bleeps which indicates that Kanye edited tis version. On the hand, the explicit version is still on Apple Music.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO