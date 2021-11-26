ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncan Rotary Christmas Auction goes on air Monday

By Charlene Belew The Duncan Banner
 3 days ago
A hallmark Christmas tradition in the community will kick off on Monday as Duncan Rotary hosts its annual auction to raise funds to purchase clothes for children in need.

The weeklong auction, back in its 64th year, will run from 6:30 - 10:30 p.m. each night, Monday, Nov. 29 through Friday, Dec. 3. The funds raised during the weeklong community event help provide warm clothes and shoes for well over 350 Duncan elementary students, as well as college scholarships for Duncan High graduates.

All items, good and services available in the auction, ranging from small to large and everything in between, were donated from the community as well as local businesses.

Routinely the week after Thanksgiving, the annual auction airs on Sparklight Channel 60. Also there are ways to get a livestream via the Rotary Christmas Auction Facebook page, the website www.Duncanauction.org or the Rotary YouTube channel. The only way to bid, however, is to call in to the hotline at 580-255-3733. A list of items that will be available during the auction can be found on today’s Page B7, as well as online at www.Duncanauction.org.

