Kentucky vs. North Florida LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Crossroads IGA

Did anyone have a parlay of Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler announcing their departure from Oklahoma before the end of the season? Now that’s a payout you could retire on. Rattler began the season as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, which is tantamount to being a Heisman candidate (the three starters before him, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, finished first, first and second, respectively, in the Heisman voting). Rattler lost his starting job in the Texas game to freshman Caleb Williams. He announced Monday he is going to the transfer portal. I’m guessing USC won’t sign him. We are watching the effect of the transfer portal on college football in real time. It’s going to be different.

SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO