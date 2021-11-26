ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Kentucky vs. North Florida LIVE BLOG, sponsored by Crossroads IGA

On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KSR’s LIVE BLOG for Kentucky vs. North Florida is sponsored by Crossroads IGA. At Crossroads IGA, we are...

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Robert Dillingham trending toward NC State before college announcement

Immediately following Robert Dillingham’s official visit to Lexington back on October 24, Kentucky emerged as the clear and overwhelming favorite to land the five-star junior. Whispers of a silent commitment to John Calipari and the UK coaching staff spread like wildfire, and the rumors were never shot down by any of the involved parties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State 2023 Hot Board: Top cornerback targets

Penn State has aggressively pursued defensive backs throughout James Franklin’s tenure. Currently, the Nittany Lions hold commitments from four players who project to play in the secondary for its Class of 2022. That doesn’t include Ath. Cristian Driver, who could also play safety. He’s expected to start at wide receiver, however.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Florida Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
On3.com

Tony Barbee says Kentucky is on same level as Gonzaga

Tony Barbee didn’t do himself any favors when scheduling his first season as Central Michigan’s new head coach, but that was by design. With 14 new faces and a completely fresh start, the former Kentucky assistant wanted to show his squad what it’s like to play against the big dogs as he establishes his culture.
KENTUCKY STATE
On3.com

KSR Today: College Football Coaching Carousel Chaos

Typically this space is reserved for college hoops discussion the night after a Kentucky basketball victory. The last 48 hours have been anything but typical in the world of college football thanks to unprecedented chaos on the coaching carousel. The work week began with Mark Stoops posting the second-best odds...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#North Florida Live Blog#Ksr#Crossroads Iga#Crossroadsiga Com
On3.com

5-Star Plus+ WR Evan Stewart commits to Texas A&M

Frisco (Texas) Liberty wide receiver Evan Stewart is staying in the Lone Star State. The Five-Star Plus+ wideout announced Monday in an Instagram post he has committed to Texas A&M. According to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies,...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

WATCH: Kentucky's Top Plays From Win Over Central Michigan

With 85 points on the final scoreboard, there are plenty of highlights in tonight’s edition of Kentucky’s top plays. The talented folks over at Kentucky Wildcats TV sorted through all of the exciting action in Rupp Arena and narrowed it down to a five-minute package of highlights for your viewing pleasure.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Oklahoma departures, Jim Knowles and Michigan’s radio guy

Did anyone have a parlay of Lincoln Riley and Spencer Rattler announcing their departure from Oklahoma before the end of the season? Now that’s a payout you could retire on. Rattler began the season as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, which is tantamount to being a Heisman candidate (the three starters before him, Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, finished first, first and second, respectively, in the Heisman voting). Rattler lost his starting job in the Texas game to freshman Caleb Williams. He announced Monday he is going to the transfer portal. I’m guessing USC won’t sign him. We are watching the effect of the transfer portal on college football in real time. It’s going to be different.
SPORTS
On3.com

Texas 4-star WR Jordan Hudson commits to TCU

Garland (Texas) High Consensus four-star wide receiver Jordan Hudson has committed to TCU. Hudson is the first player to commit to the Horned Frogs in the 2022 cycle since Sonny Dykes took over as head coach. The news of Dykes’ hire was officially announced earlier on Monday. Jordan Hudson was...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Newsstand: Jim Harbaugh to donate bonus money to athletic department workers

The winds of change are blowing across the college football landscape this week, but not with Michigan football. Head coach Jim Harbaugh announced during his appearance on “Inside Michigan Football” that any bonus money he makes this postseason will go to athletic department employees who had their pay cut during the pandemic.
NFL
On3.com

Louisville WR Jordan Watkins set to enter transfer portal

One of Louisville’s leading receivers has entered the transfer portal, and it’s a name Kentucky fans are quite familiar with. Jordan Watkins, a former UK commit, is leaving UofL after just two years with the program. Dave Lackford of Rivals.com was the first to break the news last night, with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy