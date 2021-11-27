America is tired of vaccine fights -- Adam Dachman
madison
3 days ago
I am a practicing surgeon in rural Wisconsin. After nearly two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, here is my view:. Just over 50% of residents are fully vaccinated -- and that number does not include boosters (COVID immunity...
WASHINGTON — More than 70 percent of adults in the United States are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. But fewer than half of Americans support a vaccine mandate, according to last month’s NBC News poll. That math — and disparity — tells you all you need to know about how...
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – With the omicron variant now spreading worldwide, infectious disease specialists say it’s only a matter of time before we have confirmed cases in the United States. That’s leading many to wonder just how well the current vaccines will work against it. This variant is continuing to make...
President Joe Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated including booster shots as he sought to quell concerns Monday over the new COVID-19 variant omicron. The president described the new variant as a cause for "concern, not a cause for panic." "Sooner or later we're going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States," Biden said. "We'll have to face this new threat just as we've faced those that have come before it." The new variant poses the latest test to Biden's efforts to contain the pandemic, mitigate its impacts on the economy and return a sense of normalcy to the U.S. during the holiday season. Biden spoke Monday about the urgency of getting vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect against variants, especially as roughly 80 million Americans aged 5 and up haven't yet received any shots. But he did not announce any new virus-related restrictions, beyond last week's move to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries in the region, effective Monday.
The federal workforce of more than 3.5 million employees has met President Biden’s vaccine requirement deadline with 92 percent getting at least one dose. Mr. Biden’s proposal to require vaccines for workers in larger businesses is now on hold due to legal challenges, but that should not distract from the fact that vaccine mandates help get more shots into more people.
Florida shares deep connections with Puerto Rico as home to the territory’s largest diaspora community on the US mainland. But when it comes to Covid-19, the two places have little in common. While Florida, like many states in the South, has seen high infection rates and troubling death counts, Puerto...
Dr. Carole Lieberman explains why Americans should ‘Just Say No’ to the Covid-19 vaccine. “If people want to take it, great go for it. If people don’t want it take it, they should not be mandated in any way shape or form to take it,” Dr. Carole explains. She also...
It’s worth putting a fine point on a subject I raised earlier Monday: It is red America, Donald Trump-voting America, that has seen the worst effects of the pandemic. With divergent vaccination rates, with the unvaccinated population that’s most at risk being made up of Republicans at three times the rate of Democrats, that gap is poised to grow.
America’s most pressing pandemic problem comprises the following trio of troubling facts:. 1. Only 60% of all eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated despite abundant supply of free vaccines;. 2. Three in 10 Americans say they have no immediate plans to get vaccinated;. 3. The delta variant is driving a...
COLORADO, USA — In the middle of a tragedy, the family of Marc Thor Olson found what they describe as the "best of America" when they came to Colorado for a funeral procession. Olson was killed earlier this month while fighting a wildfire in Estes Park from a plane at...
With US prices rising at a rate not seen in decades, President Joe Biden's administration is looking for ways to turn the tide.
From relaxing tariffs on China to addressing the semiconductor shortage, there are many actions Washington could take to keep price increases in check.
However, analysts warn that few will offer immediate relief from the price surge that has struck the world's largest economy this year as it bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic:
Double-masking, staying at home nearly 24/7 and rarely seeing people beyond his wife are still the way of life for kidney transplant recipient Andrew Linder, even after many in the United States are living like the pandemic has ended. Health officials are recommending third and even fourth shots to boost...
A psychoactive drug is a substance that affects one’s mental processes. Non-prescribed and over-the-counter substances can also be psychoactive drugs. It’s transacted at truck stops. Law firm conference rooms. Mom-and-pop donut shops in the presence of complicit police officers. Over ninety percent of American adults score some every day. It’s become so commonplace, people rarely speak about it. They don’t consider it shameful at all. And yet, it’s a psychoactive drug that stimulates the same part of the central nervous system that cocaine and methamphetamine do.
As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
The White House clarified Monday that states, cities, and counties that have dropped mask mandates do not necessarily need to reinstate them in response to the newly discovered coronavirus omicron variant.
Chris Wallace's Battle with Skin Cancer & His Recovery Pastime. Veteran journalist Chris Wallace, who’s the anchor of Fox News Sunday and has hosted presidential debates, recently shared his skin cancer diagnosis and treatment, which included surgery. Wallace spoke with Armchair Expert podcast hosts Dax Shepard and Monica Padman about...
Comments / 0