Unexpected reunion | Heroine meets childhood friend while visiting Grandma's church

By Kelly Urban kurban@tribdem.com
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 3 days ago
In Chapter 3 of "Your Story," an ongoing serial written by Tribune-Democrat readers, Meghan Andrews visits her grandma. Illustration by Robin Hamilton

In the introduction to “Your Story,” Christmas was less than a month away, but Meghan Andrews wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit.

She couldn’t explain why. She just knew she wasn’t looking forward to the holiday season, and she would rather skip the whole thing.

Looking out her office window, Meghan saw signs of Christmas everywhere, and she wished she could feel that wonder and excitement again.

While Meghan was getting ready to leave work for the day, her coworker, Jill, asked if she wanted to grab a drink.

As Jill told Meghan her holiday plans, it hit Meghan why she didn’t feel the holiday spirit.

She hadn’t really celebrated Christmas in years and she wasn’t close to her family.

Meghan decided to walk home, and as she rounded the corner of her street, something in the snow caught her eye.

She saw it was an old photograph, and as she bent down to pick it up, a flash of light blinded her.

Coming to, Meghan found herself sitting in a pile of snow.

Confused, she looked around.

“Where am I?” Meghan said. ...

Chapter 1

Meghan looked around, bewildered.

She remembered wishing just before the flash of light that she could go back to a simpler time when she loved Christmas and spending time with her family.

Everything changed with her grandparents’ passing.

Walking by a newsstand, she glanced down at the daily paper and noticed the date: Dec. 4, 1962.

As Meghan stood there trying to process everything, a snowflake landed on her nose, reminding her of trying to catch snowflakes on her tongue with her friend Joseph.

The smell of chestnuts roasting in front of the old department store and the laughter of children having a snowball fight caught her attention.

A family passed her, the children all dressed for their school Christmas pageant.

In the park, Meghan noticed the reflection of colored lights bouncing off the wet street.

It dawned on her why everything was so familiar.

This was what it was like when she visited her grandparents as a child, and Meghan recalled how wonderful those times were.

She was suddenly filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt in a long time. She thought that this is what was missing. It’s the people, all the human connections.

Everyone is distracted with the latest technology, work and busy lives that they have forgotten what is most important, and that’s people and spending time with loved ones.

Reaching into her pocket, Meghan pulled out the old photograph.

Then, it hit her. She must have gone back in time, but how? ...

Chapter 2

An electric trolley bus rolled past, disturbing her reverie.

A long-forgotten memory surfaced of Meghan as a child, holding her older brother’s hand as they waited for the bus to take them to her beloved grandmother’s house.

Meghan felt a twinge at the memory of her brother Michael. Sadly, they hadn’t communicated in many years.

She looked back down at the photograph in her hand.

It was a black-and-white photo, quite faded, with the subtle outlines of a Christmas tree and several people. She sighed, tucking it into her pocket, wishing the images were clearer because they seemed somehow important.

A man approached Meghan and told her that the Jets had won for the hometown crowd.

She couldn’t deny it any longer.

Somehow, as crazy as it sounds, she was back in 1962.

Determined to find out what this adventure was all about, Meghan started walking.

She found herself at a yellow house on Sherman Street that no longer existed in 2021, but she knew would be there just the same – Grandma’s house.

An overwhelming sense of love and belonging enfolded Meghan as the house beckoned.

Looking at the photograph again, Meghan gasped. It was now in full color and seemed to have more discernible detail.

She decided to make her way to the house.

Meghan took a deep breath and, before she could change her mind, knocked on the door. ...

Chapter 3

By Nancy Stern

When the door opened, Meghan was again filled with a happiness she hadn’t felt for so long.

It was her grandma on the other side of the door, and she looked the same.

Meghan was stunned into silence, but her grandma ushered her in out of the cold as if no time had passed between them.

Meghan’s senses seemed to be heightened to a new level.

The scent in the house was just as she remembered – a combination of spices, fresh-baked bread and coffee perking. Such a welcoming scent, full of love and warmth.

As Meghan took off her coat and hat, her grandma chatted away as if nothing had changed.

As they walked down the hallway toward the kitchen, there was the familiar watercolor hanging on the wall along with many family photographs.

In the warm and cozy kitchen, they sat at the old, round oak table.

Meghan sat in silence as her grandma busily set out some raisin-filled cookies and Wise potato chips.

“Wise potato chips,” Meghan thought. “Did they still make those?”

A glass of 7 Up sat before her in a pink depression glass.

Grandma talked about her day.

She had been helping out at the church. She and the other women were making pies for the bake sale at the Christmas bazaar.

The Christmas bazaar was one of Meghan’s favorite holiday memories.

It was held in the church basement, and there were baked goods and crafts, and Santa Claus came at the end.

“How could this all be happening?” Meghan asked.

All Meghan knew was that she didn’t want it to end.

Her life was in such a rut right now – go to work, go out with friends, go on an occasional date – blah, blah, blah.

Her grandma hugged her.

She always seemed to know just how Meghan was feeling without her saying a word.

Her eyes filled with tears as she hugged her grandmother back.

Just then, the telephone rang.

“This is it,” Meghan thought. “I’ll wake up now.”

Grandma answered the telephone and exclaimed, “Michael!”

Meghan hadn’t spoken to Michael in a long time.

“Did her Grandma know this?” Meghan thought.

She would be so disappointed and hurt.

Suddenly, Meghan felt panicky.

The house that moments before was so inviting now seemed to be closing in on her.

While Grandma talked to Michael, Meghan hurriedly dressed and left.

Out in the cold again in the familiar neighborhood, she walked.

Snow crunched under her boots and the wind was bitterly cold.

Meghan thought about her only brother.

He excelled in sports. He was smart and popular. She constantly compared herself to him growing up. He was her hero.

His success followed him after graduation and beyond.

He moved away, got married and had children. Everything Meghan ever dreamed of doing.

After awhile, the visits and phone calls just stopped. They had nothing in common anymore.

Although Meghan felt bad about it, she didn’t miss being grilled constantly about where her life was going. They were lucky to exchange Christmas cards.

Soon she came to Grandma’s church.

She noticed some people were still there preparing for the bazaar.

The smell of baked goods wafted out to the street.

Meghan’s stomach growled and she realized she hadn’t eaten dinner.

Suddenly, she was very tired and decided to go back and face what she must at her grandma’s house.

As she was turning, she noticed the baby Jesus in a manger scene.

Someone inside was playing Christmas carols, and she found herself climbing the steps into the old white church.

Inside again, she was filled with a peace that she hadn’t felt for so long.

When they visited her grandma, they always went to church. She loved the music and the traditions.

As she sat there reflecting, her spirits began to lift a little and she rose to leave.

It was then that she heard a familiar voice calling her name.

She turned. It was Joseph. ...

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
