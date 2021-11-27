ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Renault Arkana: Quite a likeable car

By Sean O'Grady
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TV0nK_0d7epPTC00

According to the press release for the new Renault Arkana, “In a completely saturated and relatively uniform SUV market, the new Renault Arkana stands out and does so with a unique personality.”

I can certainly agree with the first bit, and, though I know it’s futile, I have to register another protest against the fashion for SUVs and their derivatives – the SUV/coupe, the SUV crossover and the compact SUV. The market is indeed saturated, and the products are “relatively uniform”, to put it mildly. It’s hard to think of a manufacturer outside the upper reaches of exotica that doesn’t make a wide range of SUVs and crossovers, with every possible size and variation represented in the market. Everyone from Dacia to Rolls-Royce will do you an SUV. Time was when it was a choice between a Land Rover, Range Rover, Mercedes G-class, Suzuki Jimny, Jeep, Toyota Land Cruiser, Nissan Patrol or Lada Niva (recently returned, but that’s another tale) – all working vehicles, more utility than sport. Now everyone’s at it, and that’s because everyone seemingly wants one, even though they don’t really work in urban use, and even the sportiest, such as a BMW X5 M Competition, has a less than optimal centre of gravity. It’s a niche gone mad.

THE SPEC

Renault Arkana 145 S Edition

Price: £27,600 (as tested; range starts at £25,300)

Engine capacity: 1.6l petrol 4-cyl, 7-sp auto + elec motor

Power output (PS): 145

Top speed (mph): 107

0 to 60 (seconds): 10.8

Fuel economy (mpg): 109 (inc battery-only use)

CO2 emissions (WLTP, g/km): 109

Yes, they are all too big, too heavy, too complicated (especially in four-wheel drive form), and too samey. They’re jamming congested city streets and narrow country lanes alike, and the high driving position doesn’t really compensate for the environmental impact. If everyone drove a hatch, saloon or estate instead, the world would be a greener place.

Which brings us to the Renault Arkana, which at least is a hybrid, but, oddly given Renault’s excellent progress with battery-only vehicles, there’s no all-electric option. As for its “unique” personality, it’s based on the same platform as the smaller Renault Captur, and shares lots of its moving and computing parts with Renault Group products. It’s quite a likeable car, this Renault, and it certainly doesn’t disgrace itself. I found it to be a typical mid-range SUV/crossover, with the usual high stance and high waist and a nice coupe line to the styling. It looks quite handsome and contemporary, then, without being too aggressive, and it avoids the in-yer-face grille treatment that the German premium brands insist on nowadays. The 18in alloy wheels are everything a fashionable parent would need to impress on the school run. This is a Renault that looks and feels like a high-quality product, and, being built by its Samsung associate in South Korea, it ought to be reliable with it.

“Arkana”, by the way, is made-up name referencing the Latin arcanum, meaning “secret”, and the English “arcane”, and one mystery is why the Arkana is bigger than the Renault Kadjar in their range, though the Kadjar is more expensive. I think it’s because the Qashqai-based Kadjar is the more sophisticated package, but you’d not notice that taking it to the shops.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ifpr5_0d7epPTC00

The Arkana is reasonably well-equipped for the price/leasing deal, though you can get better value elsewhere (such as the excellent revised Qashqai). In the middle-trim “S Edition” I tried it enjoys the full suite of safety features, including adaptive cruise control with automatic braking, warning lights in the mirrors if someone’s getting too close when overtaking/undertaking and it’s clever enough to let you know if someone’s approaching as you’re reversing out of a parking space, for example.

For driving, it’s also OK, though again I can’t credit it with a “unique” personality, as its characteristics aren’t so radically different to what you’d discover in a Toyota C-HR, Mazda CX-30, new Citroen C4, Nissan Qashqai, Seat Ateca, Skoda Kodiaq, Kia Sportage, Ford Kuga etc etc etc, except that the ride is a bit jiggly and I noticed wind noise at speed. Hybrids usually have some sort of continuously variable and rather whiny transmission, but the Arkana’s seven-speed automatic gearbox with a dual clutch is smooth and matches the set-up well. It’s front-wheel drive only, by the way, which is a mercy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gcvc7_0d7epPTC00

If you want to go quietly about your business you can press a button and it will take you about, well, two miles – this is basically a fossil-fuelled motor usefully assisted on the move by electric propulsion, and with no plug-in facility – though the claimed carbon dioxide emissions are pretty good for the size of vehicle.

There’s plenty of space and a good sized boot, albeit with a high sill, and the connectivity is all you’d wish for, again in line with its mainstream classmates. You don’t get into it with any sense of occasion, as you would, say, a Range Rover. It’s not so much the Arkana itself that bugs me as much as the “saturated and relatively uniform SUV” market, to borrow a phrase. I just hanker for the old days when the French brands made brilliantly spacious and innovative people carriers, the Multi-Purpose Vehicles, or MPVs. Remember the Renault Espace, the Renault Megane Scenic, the Citroen Picasso? The breed has virtually gone extinct, pushed out by rabid consumer demand for the Arkana and all the rest of them. The only thing that can be said for them is they tend to be good bases for electrification, but battery-powered designs don’t have to be SUVs.

When will the madness end?

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Renault AIR4 Flying Car Unveiled, Has Four Two-Blade Propellers

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the iconic Renault 4, the automaker partnered with motion design hub TheArsenale to develop futuristic flying car. This reinterpretation of the 4L boasts a carbon fiber body and has been re-engineered to accommodate concepts such as thrust as well as lift. The team spent hours on calculations and tests, including help from artificial intelligence, to fine-tune the design. Read more for a video, additional pictures and information.
CARS
motor1.com

Renault introduces next-generation electric Kangoo

Renault is introducing the next-generation Kangoo, which in an all-electric version (Kangoo Z.E.) has been available in Europe since 2011 and sold roughly 70,000 copies. It's the most popular small electric van and even now - with growing competition - has a market share of about 20% in the commercial EV segment.
CARS
Carscoops

The Renault Avantime Looks Weird But Performs Valiantly In The Moose Test

Few cars look as bizarre as the Renault Avantime and on reflection, it is little surprise that Renault killed off the car after just two years of production with a mere 8,557 units sold. The exterior design of the Avantime caused a lot of controversy when it was launched and...
CARS
AutoExpress

Honda HR-V vs Renault Captur vs SEAT Arona: 2021 group test review

The silent revolution of the electric car is upon us, and in many ways, EVs have moved the game on. They’re often quieter, smoother and quicker than combustion-powered alternatives. But for some buyers, there are genuine reasons not to take the plunge yet – be it range, charging availability or most crucially, price.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renault Sport#Renault Captur#Renault Espace#Renault Kadjar#Dacia#Rolls Royce#Time#Range Rover#Mercedes G#Toyota Land Cruiser#Nissan Patrol#Ps#Wltp
Motor1.com

Renault Avantime With 155k Miles Beats Modern Cars In Moose Test

The Renault Avantime was a weird and wonderful two-door minivan - or a grand tourer, as the company’s marketing department described it - with a futuristic shape and optional V6 engines. It was truly unique with its mixture of design elements of an MPV, a wagon, a 2+2 coupe, and even a convertible. But was it good on the road?
CARS
Engadget

Renault's cult '4' reimagined as a real flying car

Like other automakers, Renault has been known to play the nostalgia card with iconic models like the 5 reimagined as a modern EV. However, the company is taking that to a whole 'nother level with the Air4, a literal flying car version of the cult Renault 4 hatchback. Renault teamed...
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Renault Revives Classic People's Car As Flying EV

Germany made the Beetle, Britain produced the Mini, and France designed and built the Citroen 2CV. These cars will forever be linked to where they originated from, but the 2CV's designation as the "people's car" is perhaps not as deserved as we think. Around 3.8 million were built, but more than 8 million Renault 4Ls were sold.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Renault
NewsBreak
Jeep
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Nissan
dronedj.com

Renault revamps its classic 1960s 4L car as an eVTOL craft

In wrapping up the 60th anniversary celebration of its iconic old-school 4L car, French automaker Renault has unveiled a redesign of the model as the AIR4 electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicle. In recent years, Renault has revved up its shift from traditional internal combustion engines toward emissions-free, battery-powered versions...
CARS
Telegraph

Kia EV6 review: this electric car wasn’t quite the revolution we thought it would be

As the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) say, you need a plan, or you’d have nothing to rip up and rewrite when you first make contact with the enemy. That contact point arrived in Kia’s new EV6 electric car on the very first day of this test. Motorway speeds in freezing temperatures, combined with detours over hilly terrain at night, put paid to the car’s claimed range of 300 miles by exactly half, to 150 miles.
CARS
SlashGear

Renault Air4 flying car is a very different restomod

The French automaker Renault and Miami-based design studio TheArsenale have collaborated to create the Air4, an actual flying car based on the legendary Renault 4L hatchback sold from 1961 to 1992. The Air4 is more than just a design study as it celebrates the 60th anniversary of Renault’s people’s car. Furthermore, Air4 is TheArsenale’s first car from the studio’s Road to Air division that envisions the future of private transport.
CARS
Pistonheads

Renault AIR4 takes to the skies

Marking significant automotive anniversaries is difficult. Do too little and the manufacturer is accused of not properly celebrating the heritage; do too much and they're living in the past. Then there's the Renault AIR4, which has been built with TheArsenale as a finale of its 60th anniversary celebrations for the 4L. Described as an insight into how the Renault 4 might look in another six decades, this is a carbon fibre concept that looks a bit like the old car - but it can fly.
CARS
Carscoops

HYVIA Unveils Two More Hydrogen LCVs Based On The Renault Master

A month after HYVIA launched the Renault Master Van H2-TECH, Renault Group’s venture presented two more hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles for 2022 based on the Renault Master – the City Bus H2-TECH and the Chassis Cab H2-TECH. Just like the Van, the City Bus and the Chassis Cab are fitted...
CARS
designboom.com

AIR4: renault unveils flying version of its classic 4L car

Renault has partnered with design agency TheArsenale to create an eVTOL vehicle called the ‘AIR4’. the electric drone is a futuristic reimagining of renault’s iconic 4L car, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. not a concept nor a joke, TheArsenale says the AIR4 is the first commercially available flying french car.
CARS
The Independent

Nissan investing in electric vehicles, battery development

Nissan said Monday it is investing 2 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) over the next five years and developing a cheaper, more powerful battery to boost its electric vehicle lineup. The Japanese automaker's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, said 15 new electric vehicles will be available by fiscal 2030. Nissan Motor Co. is aiming for a 50% “electrification” of the company’s model lineup, under what Uchida called the “Nissan Ambition 2030” long-term plan. Electrified vehicles include hybrids and other kinds of environmentally friendly models other than just electric vehicles. The effort is focused mainly on electric vehicles to cut emissions and...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Renault BEV Sales Decrease For 4th Month In A Row In October 2021

Renault reports a big 36% year-over-year decrease for its global passenger car sales in October. Als,o the all-electric car sales continue to decrease for the fourth consecutive month. In total, the French brand sold some 10,393 electric cars (passenger and commercial), which is 15% less than a year ago. All-electric...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

357K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy