Wilbury’s ‘Fire Flowers and a Time Machine’ starts streaming next month

johnstonsunrise.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilbury Theatre Group presents a new virtual iteration of Shey Rivera Ríos’ “Fire Flowers and a Time Machine” (“Flores de Fuego y una Máquina del Tiempo”) streaming Dec. 16 through Jan. 1. Spotlighting 34 artists, the experience reimagines the original production in a virtual space, with artists embodying Ancestors...

johnstonsunrise.net

johnstonsunrise.net

Rhode Island Historical Society hosting free Winter Market and Festival

Join the Rhode Island Historical Society on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the John Brown House Lawn for a day of winter festivities at the free RIHS Winter Market and Festival. The event will highlight local artisans, musical performers, storytellers, and food vendors, as well as “A Rhode Island Winter’s Tale,” a new winter-themed exhibit on display inside of the John Brown House Museum.
FESTIVAL
johnstonsunrise.net

COLLECTIBLES: Hobby or Second Income

So, how does the world of collecting enter the picture in 2019? How can a hobby become your second income ticket? Heading to retirement, and you just know that social security - savings - and a pension - might not be quite enough to provide for you in the style to which you’ve been accustomed? Or are you a millennial saving for your first home - or first baby - or a move?
CRANSTON, RI
#Time Machine#Flowers#Art#Wilbury Theatre Group
johnstonsunrise.net

Maxey never shies from a good narrative, either in words or paint

Madolin Maxey is “a woman of a certain age.” Although primarily a painter, she has built teahouses, designed for theater, and initiated public art projects in Providence over the past forty years. A natural storyteller, Maxey never shies from a good narrative, either in words or paint. Her voice modulates...
PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Buttonwoods Brewery’s Holiday Bazaar celebrates local artists & creatives

The benefits of buying locally are very evident once you make the purchase and those benefits are amplified during the holiday season. Buying from a local business means that the money goes directly to them and it helps continue their craft, their passion and their way of living. After the past year and a half of dealing with COVID-19, local entrepreneurs, artists and creatives deserve a financial lift. One of the best ways to help these folks out is by attending Buttonwoods Brewery’s Third Holiday Bazaar which is coming back after a year off due to the pandemic on November 27 at 1p.m. Happening on 530 Wellington Ave. in Cranston, the event encourages attendees to sip on some craft beers and indulge in pizza courtesy of the Broadway Dough Company while shopping for unique gifts to obtain for loved ones, family members or themselves.
johnstonsunrise.net

Animal Talk - Aruba

Warm your heart & soul, adopt Aruba! This gorgeous young girl is waiting for you at Scruffy Paws Animal Rescue! She's a gentle girl, a little shy but once she feels comfortable she loves to purr! She will make a wonderful companion and just look at her face so cute! Scruffy Paws is located in Warwick, RI but is currently showing animals by appointment only so please email them for more information at scruffypawsanimalrescue@gmail.com and maybe this sweet girl will become part of your family just in time for the holidays!
ANIMALS
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston PTSO plans 10th Holly Fair

Excitement is running rampant on Cherry Hill for what promises to be a “Perfect 10” holiday extravaganza. In short, the Johnston High School PTSO (Parent-Teacher and Student Organization) will continue its storied tradition of hosting what has been a highly-successful and popular Holly Fair which in past years has transformed the cafeteria into an extraordinary winter wonderland and shoppers paradise.
