Shark Tank fans everywhere know that products in the food and beverage industry don’t tend to get deals. This space is very competitive and many of the Sharks prefer to steer clear instead of trying to compete with established companies for shelf space. Every once in a while, however, a special food/beverage product comes along and the Sharks can’t help but jump at the opportunity to be a part of it. That was certainly the case when Aura Bora appeared on the series during season 12. Pitched as a unique sparkling water brand made from herbs, fruits, and flowers, Aura Bora was ready to shake things up in the seltzer world. Let’s talk about what’s been going on with Aura Bora since its appearance on Shark Tank.

