ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Zion Williamson Finally Gets Some Good News

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZion Williamson got foot surgery during the offseason and since that time, it has been up in the air as to when he will return to the floor. The New Orleans Pelicans continuously gave out optimistic timelines although as time continued to move forward, they decided to scrap that altogether....

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Zion Williamson healthy?

The New Orleans Pelicans need Zion Williamson to be healthy and in shape, and they are apparently moving mountains to try to make it happen. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Andrew Lopez report Friday that the Pelicans have gone to great lengths to get Williamson healthy, devoting significant time, resources and energy. Namely, they have changed staff members and even changed some of their culinary practices in an effort to support Williamson. The report adds that the Pelicans have spoken to him about protecting his body from extra hits and that executive David Griffin has stood up privately for Williamson by sending video clips to the league to illustrate how the star forward has been getting hacked. Griffin was even fined by the NBA last year for publicly criticizing the way that Williamson is officiated.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Pelicans-Timberwolves Trade Pairs Karl-Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson

If there are two NBA teams that need to make a trade the most, it is the New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves. Both sides have been near the bottom of the Western Conference for years now with no end in sight. It will be interesting to see if the two sides are determined to get together to help the other.
NBA
fox8live.com

Pelicans announce Zion Williamson cleared for contact drills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Franchise star Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, according to a team source for the Pelicans. Williamson will begin with 1-on-1 workouts and will work towards full-team workouts. The forward, who is working to come back from a foot fracture, was cleared...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
NOLA.com

Pelicans' Zion Williamson takes another baby step in recovery from foot fracture

One of the NBA’s most explosive athletes has taken a baby step toward returning to the court. Tuesday, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that star forward Zion Williamson has received clearance to begin doing contact drills. Williamson will undergo another round of medical tests Nov. 24, which will determine when...
NBA
Yardbarker

What does the future hold for Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans have struggled to put their young star, Zion Williamson, in a prime position to win games. Though they drafted him only two years ago, there remains reason to have doubts about the organization. This is all based on their efforts to build around him thus far.
NBA
247Sports

Zion Williamson takes a step toward making his season debut

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to limited practice session according to an announced made by the New Orleans Pelicans. The third year star will begin to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. There is no timetable for his ultimate return to game action, however.
NBA
WDSU

Zion Williamson likely out until December

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to participate in contact drills, beginning with 1-on-1 workouts and progressively working towards full team workouts. Williamson, who underwent imaging on his fractured right foot on Thursday (Nov. 11), was medically cleared by Dr....
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hnhh
basketball-addict.com

Zion Williamson’s injury recovery gets critical update from Willie Green

New Orlean Pelicans Superstar Zion Williamson has not played a game yet this season due to his injury. The team has struggled without him. Christian Clark, Pelicans beat writer for Nola News reported, Willie Green on Zion being cleared to do contact work: “There is still some work to do in front of him, but […] The post Zion Williamson’s injury recovery gets critical update from Willie Green appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NOLA.com

Scott Kushner: Update on Zion Williamson's health revives flicker of hope for Pelicans

Zion Williamson is making progress. Yes, it’s slow. And the changes are frustratingly incremental. But at least it is something. Considering the way the opening month of the New Orleans Pelicans’ season has unfolded, anything better than a setback should at least be met with a sigh of relief. Perhaps even a twinge of excitement about the future.
NBA
FanSided

New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson can’t save disastrous season

The New Orleans Pelicans are an absolute enigma. They are currently 2-14 on the season, and there seems to be no end in sight for their misery. It’s extremely weird to see a team with this much talent performing this poorly. Looking up and down the roster, they have enough talent to be a decent NBA team, in theory.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Pelicans News: Zion Williamson more eager to return after Josh Hart’s harsh reality check

The New Orleans Pelicans have gone onto become the worst team in the NBA 2021-22 Season after missing out their fundamental piece Zion Williamson since the initial days. Amid recovering from injury, Williamson has been handed over some harsh comments by teammate Josh Hart which could make him more eager to return and perform for the team in the current season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson’s health forces Pelicans to do a kitchen makeover

The New Orleans Pelicans are forced to do a kitchen makeover based on Zion Williamson’s occurring health status. The number one overall draft pick has yet to experience some action this season, as he deals with a challenging rehab on his foot surgery. Fans and personalities around the NBA have criticized Williamson’s weight, questioning whether he can last in the league.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Zion Williamson's Weight & Conditioning Is A Problem

During his time at Duke, Zion Williamson was a phenom who was considered to be the second coming of LeBron James. It had been a very long time since a player had elicited this kind of hype going into his draft year, and it was well deserved. Zion was pulling off 360-degree dunks all while jumping out of the gym just to block shots. His athleticism was unlike anything fans had ever seen before, especially for a guy of his size. At 6-6 and 284 pounds, Zion was considered to be a freak athlete that could dominate the NBA if put into the right position.
NBA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's weight has Pelicans concerned enough to change their 'culinary practices,' per report

For the second time in his 85-game career, Zion Williamson has not been on the court to open the New Orleans Pelicans' schedule due to injury, and again the absence is lasting longer than anyone anticipated. After missing the first three months and change of his rookie season with a torn meniscus, Williamson fractured his right foot this past summer and has yet to play this year.
NBA
RealGM

Pelicans Kept Zion Williamson's Surgery Quiet Upon His Preference For Privacy

The New Orleans Pelicans kept Zion Williamson's foot injury and subsequent surgery quiet out of respect to him and his preference for privacy, sources tell ESPN. The surgery only became publicly known on media day for the Pelicans in September. The Pelicans, however, had a strength and conditioning coach with...
NBA
NBA

Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy