Childrens’ Crafts at the Education Center : 1 - 3PM. We are very pleased to bring 2 new Ruth Major paintings to Hunt House: “A Vis-it to Massasoit’s Winter Village, Pokanoket in Sowams, c. Fall 1620” and a striking portrait of the Massasoit Osamequin. David Weed of the Sowams Heritage Area will be on hand to answer questions. As of this moment, there is no firm commitment of the traditional hayride but come by on Sunday - we may all be surprised! After a trip up the Teddy Bear Trail, cookies and hot chocolate are al-ways a treat, thanks to the Britto family. Hunt’s will be decorated by the Master Gardener volunteers but the public is encouraged to add its own touches throughout the landscape. And as always, non-perishable food is welcome for our local food banks.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO