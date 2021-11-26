ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Smith scores 22 points, No. 19 Auburn beats Syracuse 89-68

By DOUG FEINBERG
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ftv9e_0d7eoZyZ00
1 of 4

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jabari Smith scored 22 points and No. 19 Auburn beat Syracuse 89-68 on Friday in the fifth-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

K.D. Johnson added 15 points for the Tigers (5-1), who went 2-1 in the three-game tournament.

Auburn led by 10 at the half and increased the lead to 19 on a dunk by Johnson with 15:05 left. Syracuse used a 7-0 run to get within 64-54 with 8:10 remaining, but Smith ended the spurt with a 3-pointer from the wing and the Orange (3-3) got no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

Buddy Boeheim, Cole Swider and Jesse Edwards each scored 17 points for Syracuse.

Jimmy Boeheim, the younger of coach Jim Boeheim’s two sons on the team who came into the game averaging 14.2 points, finished with three. His only basket came on a 3-pointer with 13:44 left in the second half.

Auburn trailed 25-24 with 7:20 left in the first half before scoring the next 11 points to go up 35-25. The Tigers held the Orange to one basket over the final 7:20 to go into the half up 43-33.

TIP-INS

The teams had only met one other time with Syracuse edging Auburn 79-78 in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. The Orange went on to win the title that season.

BIG PICTURE

Syracuse: The Orange opened the Battle 4 Atlantis by shooting 29% in Wednesday’s 67-55 loss to VCU, but regrouped to beat Arizona State 92-84 in Thursday’s consolation bracket.

Auburn: The Tigers opened their stay in The Bahamas by falling in a wild 115-109 double-overtime loss to No. 22 UConn on Wednesday, but they regrouped by beating Loyola Chicago 62-53 in the consolation bracket on Thursday.

Syracuse: The Orange host Indiana on Tuesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Auburn: The Tigers host UCF on Wednesday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

LeBron James gets 2 young Pacers fans tossed from game, one makes crying face on way out

LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers star, had two fans ejected during his team’s overtime victory on Wednesday night in a game against the Indiana Pacers. Reports indicated that it was not obvious what the fans did to aggravate James, who alerted one of the referees about the incident. After the game, James said, "I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player," according to TMZ.
NBA
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
The Spun

Rich Rodriguez Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

Rich Rod is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Right now, the former Division-I head coach serves as the offensive coordinator at UL Monroe. But it was only a matter of time before he made the jump to head coach again. It sounds...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Brotherly Violence!” Watch: LaMelo Ball elbows Lonzo Ball in the neck during Hornets vs Bulls clash

Hoop fans have witnessed many brother locking horns against one another on the basketball court, the latest being LaMelo ball and Lonzo Ball in the Hornets vs Bulls showdown. With the game being deadlocked until the last quarter, the highlight was younger brother LaMelo elbowing Lonzo during the second quarter which made the fans call out Brotherly Violence.
NBA
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Boeheim
Person
Jabari Smith
sujuiceonline.com

Auburn, and reality, crashes down on Syracuse

Auburn simply proved to be too much for Syracuse, having their way at both ends of the court in an 89-68 romp in the closing game for both teams in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Tigers (5-1) shot just under 51 percent overall and 40 percent from three, puncturing the 2-3 zone of the Orange (3-3) at will. Deep and athletic, ten Tigers played at least eight minutes of action with no one finishing with more than 30.
SYRACUSE, NY
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin breaks silence on getting yanked from Nets rotation

The Brooklyn Nets have pulled veteran Blake Griffin out of their rotations. With the addition of LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake has found himself struggling to find playing time. For the Nets this season, Griffin is averaging 5.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and two assists per game. Aldridge has played some great basketball for Brooklyn as he’s averaging 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest. Aldridge has also been able to add the 15th best PER in the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Ap#Tigers#Syracuse#Vcu#Arizona State#Loyola Chicago#Acc Big Ten Challenge#Ucf
247Sports

College football Coaches Poll Top 25 Rankings Updated entering Conference Championship week

College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Lu Dort scores 34 points, Thunder beat Rockets 101-89

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday night. It was Dort’s fifth straight game scoring at least 20 points, so Thunder coach Mark Daigneault is no longer surprised by the outbursts. “I mean, we try not...
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Smith scores 20 to lift Belmont past Furman 95-89 in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Smith scored 20 points and hit three free throws with 7 seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime and Belmont defeated Furman 95-89 in nonconference play on Monday night. Smith opened the overtime period with a 3-pointer and the Bruins (2-1) never...
BASKETBALL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy