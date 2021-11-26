ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Williams clutch in OT, Oklahoma St. tops Oral Roberts 78-77

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Williams scored four of his 21 points on back-to-back turn=around jump shots late in overtime and Oklahoma State held on for a 78-77 win over Oral Roberts on Friday.

The first turnaround boosted Oklahoma State (6-1) into a 76-75 lead with just under two minutes left and, after an Oral Roberts miss, Williams struck again with a fall-away jumper at the free=throw line with 1:08 remaining.

Isaac Likekele added 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists for the Cowboys. Kalib Boone scored 11.

Max Abmas went off for a season-high 29 points for Oral Roberts (3-3), making 10 of 22 from the field including seven 3-pointers to tie his career best.

DeShang Weaver added 20 points, scoring on a layup with 35 seconds left in regulation to tie at 72-72. He was fouled on the shot but missed the free throw. The Cowboys got the rebound but missed a final shot.

The teams fought through 12 ties and 14 lead changes.

Oklahoma State next plays host to Wichita State on Wednesday.

Oral Roberts entertains Tulsa on Monday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Auburn fires offensive coordinator Bobo after losing skid

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn coach Bryan Harsin has fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Bobo after one season. Spokesman Kirk Sampson confirmed Tuesday that Bobo isn’t being retained. He was hired in January with a three-year contract worth $1.3 million annually. Auburn will owe him the remaining $2.6 million.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

LSU, Kelly agree to 10-year contract worth at least $95M

LSU formally announced the hiring of Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly on Tuesday and said they have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. The hiring of Kelly — who has led Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the storied Fighting Irish — came together on Monday night in yet another blockbuster coaching move in college football.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

665K+
Followers
354K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy