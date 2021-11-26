Pre-Gamin’: Bulls at Magic (6:00 CT) — Lineups, Broadcast Info, Game Thread

Is anyone else still full from Thanksgiving? I swear my stomach remains stuffed, and that is really impacting my football Sunday snack selection. • As far as losses go, dropping a one-score game to the Miami Heat is about as acceptable as they come. Not only are they the more experienced team, but they sit right on top of the Bulls with the 4th-best net rating in the league. In fact, and I pointed this out in yesterday’s pre-game post, the Bulls and Heat sit right beside each other in a number of key statistical categories. They score a similar amount of points, they shoot a similar clip from the field, and they force their opponents into a similar amount of turnovers. All of this became abundantly clear during last night’s game, and I’d consider that an encouraging sign. Most around the league would quickly agree the Miami Heat are a top-6 squad in the Eastern Conference (currently 2nd), so by competing the way they did on Saturday night, the Bulls only further cemented themselves as part of that conversation.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO