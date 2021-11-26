ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Outdoor gift ideas available in all sizes

By Kevin Tate Outdoors Writer
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinding the right gift for the outdoors enthusiast on your list can be a challenge, but most worthwhile adventures are. These ideas offer a great place to get you started. Part of bass fishing’s deep, lifelong appeal stems from the broad variability of the species and the countless ways to tackle...

www.djournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
blueridgeoutdoors

The Perfect Gifts for Outdoors Lovers

It’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for the outdoors lovers in your life. To make that holiday shopping easier, we curated this impressive list of the stuff gear lovers will want most for this season. Orvis. Superfine Glass Rods. There’s nothing like the feel of a fiberglass...
SHOPPING
Athens Daily Review

OUTDOORS: Christmas gifts for the outdoors person

Those of us that hunt and fish and spend a great deal of time in the outdoors can be somewhat difficulty to shop for. Oh, a gift card from one of the big outdoors stores can always be put to good use but really cool gifts under the Christmas tree is what makes a fisherman or hunter smile.
HOBBIES
westplainsdailyquill.net

Grizzly Gear now available at Monty’s Outdoors

Area fans of the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzlies can now pick up some of their favorite Grizzly Gear at Monty’s Outdoors in the Southern Hills Shopping Center in West Plains. Crockett Oaks, director of business and support services and interim athletic director, said the partnership with Monty’s provides a convenient option for fans show their support of and pride in MSU-WP through Grizzly Gear purchases. Oaks emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting local businesses through meaningful partnerships with a “buy local, stay local” approach. This is the first time MSU-WP has partnered with a local business to sell Grizzly Gear apparel off campus. In addition to the Grizzly Gear, fans will find life-sized cutouts of Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay and Assistant Coach Jason Owens at Monty’s. These cutouts are another promotional opportunity the university is offering, Oaks said. Area business owners interested hosting a cutout or selling Grizzly Gear can contact Oaks at CrockettOaks@MissouriState.edu or call 417-255-7258. With the cutouts of Coaches Phay and Owens from left above are Oaks, Monty’s owner Garel Montgomery, and Drago College Store Manager Sharon Holland. (MSU-WP Photo)
MISSOURI STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Holiday Hacks: Ideas for outdoor decorations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but you don’t have to be a Griswold to make a memorable Christmas display. We spent hours on YouTube -- we told the boss it was “for work” -- to select some of the most useful, easy-to-follow videos filled with ideas for outdoor displays.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Christmas Gift#Outdoors#Camping World
Minot Daily News

Gift ideas for bird watchers, gardeners

Give a gift that provides beauty, entertainment, and health benefits throughout the year. With the recent increase in people gardening and bird watching, what could be more perfect than a gift that supports both interests?. Birds visiting feeders, munching on the coneflower seeds in the garden and perching in the...
ANIMALS
Tampa Bay Times

Give the gift of outdoors: A holiday guide to fit all budgets

The holiday season is in full swing and if you’re like most people, you have saved all of your shopping for the home stretch, starting with Black Friday. For those outdoorsy Floridians on your gift list, we have suggestions from budget-friendly stocking stuffers to big-ticket items for a wallet as sizable as Santa’s belly.
SHOPPING
wspa.com

Gift Ideas for Bird Lovers

Gifts for the bird lovers in your family. We have Wild Birds Unlimited to help you find nature related holiday gifts for everyone.
PETS
royalexaminer.com

4 gift ideas for foodies

Is there someone on your holiday shopping list who’s a foodie? Are you looking for a gift that’ll satisfy both their taste buds and passion for cooking? If so, here are four ideas to inspire you. 1. Reusable accessories. Consider offering your foodie reusable coffee filters, produce bags, pastry bags,...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
royalexaminer.com

Gift ideas for minimalists

Finding the right Christmas present for a minimalist can be a challenge. Here are a few clutter-free gift ideas that could be a great fit. Offering to do housework, babysit or cook a meal for the minimalist in your life is a great way to show you care. Alternatively, tickets to a live show or a local event are gifts that won’t take up any space.
LIFESTYLE
The Eagle-Tribune

Warm and welcoming: Outdoor decorating ideas for your home

Home, as we know, has become more central to many of us during the pandemic, and that means outdoors as well as in. This holiday season, designers and retailers have suggestions for updating window, door and yard decorations. Trends include sustainability, naturalness and coziness. NATURE SHOW. New York interior designer...
INTERIOR DESIGN
KUTV

Unique holiday gift ideas for everyone

KUTV — The following information was provided by Limor Media. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some holiday gift ideas for everyone on your list. Discover unique holiday cards from Minted, all designed by their community of 16,000 independent artists from around the world, who you support with every purchase. The...
LIFESTYLE
Eyewitness News

Awesome Tech Gift Ideas!

Have you started any holiday shopping yet? We're learning about some great gift options for the tech lovers in your life. Digital lifestyle expert, Mario Armstrong is showing us a few of his favorite tech gifts.
SHOPPING
WCNC

Great gift ideas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products are services featured appear as paid advertising. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares gift ideas to get you started on your holiday shopping list. Gift new moms with all the essentials they’ll need for their bundle of joy like Eucerin Baby...
CHARLOTTE, NC
inthrill.com

Gift Ideas for All the Nerds in Your Life

It seems like everyone is a nerd for something these days. Whether music, science, or movies, we all have a powerful area of interest. This article unearths gift ideas for all the nerds in your life so that you can show your friends and family how much you appreciate them and their wacky obsessions.
SCIENCE
TrendHunter.com

100 Gift Ideas for Sneakerheads

From high-performance runners to chic, avant-garde silhouettes, this list of gifts ideas for sneakerheads is the perfect resource for those looking to impress the footwear fanatics in their lives. For those seeking performance-focused, athletic models, this list contains a slew of exciting options that are sure to please your exercise-obsessed...
BEAUTY & FASHION
foxbaltimore.com

Thoughtful gift ideas for Friendsgiving

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Whether you're celebrating Thanksgiving or Friendsgiving, you should never show up empty handed. There are some gifts you can incorporate sight, smell and tastes with the host and party-goers in mind. Lifestyle Expert Denise Caldwell joined the morning newscast to share how we can put a little...
BALTIMORE, MD
foresthillsconnection.com

Business in Brief: Outdoor venue makes Comet concerts truly all-ages; Local “Best of DC” winners; Main Streets have gift-giving ideas

A pandemic pivot brings a local performance venue a new audience: When Comet Ping Pong transformed its back parking lot into a dining area and concert venue, it brought about a change in who comes to its shows. “We’re an all-ages venue, but at these outdoor shows, we see a much wider range — anywhere from children to people who might not want to have to stand up for several hours for a show,” head music program manager David Combs tells District Fray Magazine.
WASHINGTON, DC
TrendHunter.com

40 Gift Ideas for Runners

These gifts for runners will motivate and improve performance for active friends and family. Several of them go beyond the basic functionality and will go a long way toward motivating people to keep running. One standout example from the cluster is the Vollebak Race To Zero System. The new collection...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy