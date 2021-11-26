Outdoor gift ideas available in all sizes

Area fans of the Missouri State University-West Plains (MSU-WP) Grizzlies can now pick up some of their favorite Grizzly Gear at Monty’s Outdoors in the Southern Hills Shopping Center in West Plains. Crockett Oaks, director of business and support services and interim athletic director, said the partnership with Monty’s provides a convenient option for fans show their support of and pride in MSU-WP through Grizzly Gear purchases. Oaks emphasized the university’s commitment to supporting local businesses through meaningful partnerships with a “buy local, stay local” approach. This is the first time MSU-WP has partnered with a local business to sell Grizzly Gear apparel off campus. In addition to the Grizzly Gear, fans will find life-sized cutouts of Grizzly Basketball Head Coach Jared Phay and Assistant Coach Jason Owens at Monty’s. These cutouts are another promotional opportunity the university is offering, Oaks said. Area business owners interested hosting a cutout or selling Grizzly Gear can contact Oaks at CrockettOaks@MissouriState.edu or call 417-255-7258. With the cutouts of Coaches Phay and Owens from left above are Oaks, Monty’s owner Garel Montgomery, and Drago College Store Manager Sharon Holland. (MSU-WP Photo)

MISSOURI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO