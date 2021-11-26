ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

New Hampshire, Vermont asked to test deer for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service tested 481 deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania and found COVID-19 antibodies in 33% of the samples.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytnyr_0d7enMi900
A deer stands on a hill covered in snow. Matt Rourke / AP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — With hunting season underway, wildlife agencies in New Hampshire and Vermont have started testing for COVID-19 in white-tailed deer, as antibodies for the virus have been found in deer in other states, according to a government study.

“We collected blood samples this year during the five busiest days of the hunting season,” said Dan Bergeron, the deer biologist with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. “We have biologists at biological check stations and collect ages and weights annually. This year, we also had them collect blood samples.”

New Hampshire and Vermont were approached by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service about testing the white-tailed deer population as part of its national research on the spread of COVID-19 among the species.

Maine is monitoring the tests from other states, but is not actively testing deer for COVID-19. Separately, the state said it detected high levels of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, in harvested deer in the Fairfield area.

In its study, released in July, the inspection service tested 481 deer in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania and found COVID-19 antibodies in 33% of the samples.

“We do not know how the deer were exposed” to the virus, the study said. “It’s possible they were exposed through people, the environment, other deer, or another animal species.”

The study said that based on available information, the risk of deer and other animals spreading COVID-19 to people is low. It also said there were no reports of clinical illness in the deer populations surveyed, and that captive deer “experimentally infected” with the virus as part of a USDA Agricultural Research Service study didn’t show clinical signs of illness.

Comments / 1

Related
Boston

Deer breaks into New Hampshire elementary school

A separate deer-related break-in was reported the day before at a nearby auto shop. A deer broke into an elementary school in Barnstead, New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, according to the Barnstead Police Department. Police reported they received a call that the front window of Barnstead Elementary School was shattered...
BARNSTEAD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Health
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Concord, NH
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Health
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
City
Concord, VT
Boston

The new omicron variant will not be a reset to March 2020, experts say

“If you’re not yet boosted and certainly if you’re not vaccinated, you need to go get the shot.”. Since the alarm was sounded Friday about a new coronavirus variant, scientists, doctors, and health officials have been scrambling to understand the new variant and its transmissibility. The World Health Organization has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy