Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 112621

We’ve had a pleasant last few days across the Ozarks with lots of sunshine and warming temps. A weak cold front is moving through the area today and a sprinkle or two is possible but aside from that, we’ll barely notice it moving through. Winds will switch back around from the NE briefly but it won’t be enough to really usher in any cooler of an airmass. In fact, highs will be similar to where they were yesterday, rising back into the lower and middle 60s. We’re not going to see much sunshine as the upper-level trough associated with the surface front swings through the Upper Mid-west. Sunshine will be with us to start our Tuesday but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Mainly cloudy conditions hold overnight as this disturbance moves eastward with drier air taking back over tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure takes over the heart of the nation and this is going to bring not only more sun but a huge jump in our temps. Highs for our Hump Day will be well above average for this time of the year, but comparable to today, topping out in the mid-60s. Thursday is when the real warmth arrives with southerly flow allowing for our highs to surge back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. Thursday is looking bright but that scenario changes as we end the workweek. Another cold front moves our way late Friday into Saturday and it will bring thickening cloud cover as we end the workweek. Highs remain in the 70s Friday ahead of this boundary but it’s going to erase the milder feel as we progress into the weekend. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday and Sunday both with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air starts to filter back in as we kick-start next week with highs only in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

