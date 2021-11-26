ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 6:30 p.m.: 112621

WOOD
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will be a cool day with highs only reaching the...

www.woodtv.com

WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: After a chilly start, sunshine and a southerly flow will help us warm to near 70 degrees this afternoon. Skies stay sunny with a gorgeous day to end the month of November! WEEK AHEAD: As we welcome in December, a broad ridge of high pressure will park itself over the Lower Mississippi Valley, which […]
ENVIRONMENT
#Storm Team 8 Forecast
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Chilly Monday Night Will Break Way For A Sunny Tuesday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monday night under mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the chilly 50s. Some inland areas will wake up to the low 50s inland with mid to upper 50s closer to the coast. A sunny Tuesday afternoon is expected with pleasant highs in the mid-70s. (CBS4) Wednesday morning will not be as chilly but still on the cool side with temperatures in the low 60s. Highs will start to creep up to around 78 degrees. As winds shift more out of the east mid to late week, we will gradually warm up. Morning lows will be milder on Thursday and Friday as we’ll wake up with the upper 60s. Highs will be near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. A mainly dry weather pattern is in store for the week as high pressure remains over the Southeast, Gulf and Florida.
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

11/30 WDAM Morning Forecast

Good morning all you early birds across the Pine Belt!. We’re in for another chilly start today with lows dipping into the low-to-mid 30s across the area. That’s led to a light frost as many locations did hit freezing for a short time, but we’ll see rapid warming through the morning. That’ll take us all the way back into the low 70s for our high this afternoon, topping out at 71 degrees in the Hattiesburg metro area. This warming trend isn’t limited to the days either, we’ll see nighttime temperatures climbing as well! That means most of the area will be out of the 30s and into the low 30s as early as tonight, with continued warming for the rest of the week.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, November 30 Morning Forecast

We’ve had a pleasant last few days across the Ozarks with lots of sunshine and warming temps. A weak cold front is moving through the area today and a sprinkle or two is possible but aside from that, we’ll barely notice it moving through. Winds will switch back around from the NE briefly but it won’t be enough to really usher in any cooler of an airmass. In fact, highs will be similar to where they were yesterday, rising back into the lower and middle 60s. We’re not going to see much sunshine as the upper-level trough associated with the surface front swings through the Upper Mid-west. Sunshine will be with us to start our Tuesday but clouds will continue to increase throughout the day. Mainly cloudy conditions hold overnight as this disturbance moves eastward with drier air taking back over tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure takes over the heart of the nation and this is going to bring not only more sun but a huge jump in our temps. Highs for our Hump Day will be well above average for this time of the year, but comparable to today, topping out in the mid-60s. Thursday is when the real warmth arrives with southerly flow allowing for our highs to surge back into the lower 70s. It’s going to be unseasonably warm for this time of year. Thursday is looking bright but that scenario changes as we end the workweek. Another cold front moves our way late Friday into Saturday and it will bring thickening cloud cover as we end the workweek. Highs remain in the 70s Friday ahead of this boundary but it’s going to erase the milder feel as we progress into the weekend. The clouds are going to stick around Saturday and Sunday both with temps falling back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. It’s looking like the chillier air starts to filter back in as we kick-start next week with highs only in the 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

National weather forecast for November 30

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
ENVIRONMENT
WOOD

The Snow Will Melt

The top pic. shows snow in Centennial Park in downtown Holland. We had 1-4″ of snowfall across the area Monday PM. With temperatures falling below freezing overnight, watch for slick spots on the roads through (Tue.) mid-morning. After that, temperatures will be above freezing. Here’s a pic. from Chris Start...
HOLLAND, MI
News 12

Snow flurries possible today as colder weather arrives

There will be a wintry feel in the air as temperatures fall along with the possibility for snow showers in some areas today. A passing sprinkle or flurry is possible in most parts of Connecticut, but there is a higher chance for a snow shower in Litchfield County. Some rain...
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Winds Contribute To Chilly Weather, Plus A Chance For Flurries

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It has been a chilly and windy start to the work-week. Highs today did not make it out of the 40s today, making it feel like winter for sure! Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temps fall just below freezing. Another Alberta Clipper system is slated to dive into the mid-Atlantic Tuesday morning. It will be a very fast-moving system and will be lacking significant moisture, but it will bring the potential for flurries and a light snow shower to parts of central Maryland. The best chance to see these conversational snowflakes will be for areas north and...
MARYLAND STATE

