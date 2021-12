BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Baltimore City homicide prosecutor was indicted on 88 charges including stalking, extortion and harassment, the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor announced Tuesday. According to charging documents, Adam Lane Chaudry allegedly abused court processes like grand jury subpoenas and other official investigative tools for information to stalk his exes while serving as an Assistant State’s Attorney for the city. He allegedly obtained phone records from his exes and their associates for years. Chaudry allegedly took advantage of his office to extort $10,000 from someone on behalf of a friend, according to the indictment. Further charges Chaudry faces include:...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO