Dec. 6, Fair Park Senior Center will host our second annual Ladies Night Out. If you did not attend our last Ladies Night Out you won’t want to miss this one. This is a night that women of all ages come together for a night of food, fun, and a last stop shop before the holidays. We will have classic Christmas tunes, our free bags, bling, and things bingo, dinner, silent auction, and many different vendors set up for a great night out. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Fair Park Senior Center. This includes your dinner and admission—bingo is free. If you would like to become a vendor please contact Alicia at 931-484-7416. This event will be held at the Community Complex.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 14 DAYS AGO