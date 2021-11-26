Packers' Malik Taylor: Won't suit up Sunday

A year ago, Za’Darius Smith was closing in on his second straight season with double-digit sacks. Through his first two years with the Packers, Smith had done nothing but validate the four-year, $66 million contract he’d earned in free agency. Unfortunately for him, a back injury that has forced the seven-year veteran to miss all but 18 snaps of the 2021 season will require Smith and the Packers to have some tough conversations.

