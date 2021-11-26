ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' Malik Taylor: Won't suit up Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Taylor (abdomen) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
On3.com

Former Packers quarterback signs on to Indianapolis practice squad

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Are Feared To Have Suffered Major Injury Loss

The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Packers#Green Bay#American Football
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Matt LaFleur has blunt message about Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Odell Beckham News

Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
NFL
The Big Lead

Aaron Donald Choked Lucas Patrick During Packers-Rams Game

The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
NFL
FanSided

Predicting Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16

Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Release candidate: Packers OLB Za’Darius Smith

A year ago, Za’Darius Smith was closing in on his second straight season with double-digit sacks. Through his first two years with the Packers, Smith had done nothing but validate the four-year, $66 million contract he’d earned in free agency. Unfortunately for him, a back injury that has forced the seven-year veteran to miss all but 18 snaps of the 2021 season will require Smith and the Packers to have some tough conversations.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Packers' Rodgers Won't Say How He Got Toe Injury

On a last-attempt Hail Mary, McAfee asked the origin of Rodgers's toe injury but the Green Bay signal-caller would not budge. He answered again sarcastically when asked how he hurt his toe. More NFL Coverage:. For more Packers news, head over to All Packers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Once Again, Packers Won’t Kick Crosby to Curb

The Green Bay Packers have bet on Mason Crosby before. They’re doing it again. On Monday, a day after Crosby missed a chip-shot field goal in a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, coach Matt LaFleur said there was “absolutely” no thought to making a change at kicker. LaFleur’s predecessor,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy