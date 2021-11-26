Packers' Malik Taylor: Won't suit up Sunday

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Hundley signed on to the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Monday. Hundley has been moved on and off the active squad with the Colts this season, as they deal with an evolving quarterback situation. The UCLA product was drafted by the Packers in the...
The Green Bay Packers are in a tight one against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. Regardless of the end result, though, the NFC North franchise is feared to have suffered a major loss on Sunday. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers fear that standout offensive lineman...
A report from earlier in the week said Beckham has "prioritized" the Green Bay Packers among teams he could join at any point moving forward, and multiple stories have since linked the three-time Pro Bowl selection with the Packers. Green Bay All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams admitted Wednesday he's recruited...
With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
Aaron Rodgers returned to action last week following his time in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. He threw for 292 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception in Green Bay’s 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t his best performance but it helped move the Packers to 8-2 as they fight for a bye in the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
Jordan Love will make the first start of his NFL career on Sunday afternoon. The Green Bay Packers second-year quarterback will start in place of Aaron Rodgers, who’s out due to a positive COVID-19 test. Love was surprised by what happened with Rodgers, though he’s ready to go on Sunday.
Odell Beckham Jr. surprised most of the NFL world when he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Rams after getting released by the Cleveland Browns. Other teams were in contention to sign Beckham, notably the Green Bay Packers and the New Orleans Saints, among others. The Packers were actually...
The Los Angeles Rams are having a rough time against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. Apparently that frustration boiled over with star defensive lineman Aaron Donald, who at one point was caught on camera choking Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick. Here's video of the incident:. Having anyone grab your...
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was not thrilled with his team’s performance Sunday. He let that be known following their 36-28 loss at Green Bay. NBC LA’s sports writer Michael J. Duarte captured his take on Twitter. While detailing his thoughts on the Rams loss to the Packers,...
Predicting the Packers’ next four games from Weeks 12 to 16. It’s been a challenging few weeks for the Green Bay Packers. They’ve been without some key players along the way with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Allen Lazard all going on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and they’ve also lost Elgton Jenkins for the season.
A year ago, Za’Darius Smith was closing in on his second straight season with double-digit sacks. Through his first two years with the Packers, Smith had done nothing but validate the four-year, $66 million contract he’d earned in free agency. Unfortunately for him, a back injury that has forced the seven-year veteran to miss all but 18 snaps of the 2021 season will require Smith and the Packers to have some tough conversations.
The curious case of the mystery toe injury suffered by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ahead of last Sunday's 17-0 win over the Seattle Seahawks continues to raise eyes ahead of this Sunday's game at the 4-5 Minnesota Vikings. Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers missed practice for the...
On a last-attempt Hail Mary, McAfee asked the origin of Rodgers's toe injury but the Green Bay signal-caller would not budge. He answered again sarcastically when asked how he hurt his toe. More NFL Coverage:. For more Packers news, head over to All Packers.
It remains unclear when Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari will make his long-awaited return to the playing field. Coach Matt LaFleur said Bakhtiari won’t practice again on Thursday and is still considered day to day while he recovers from an ACL repair. “It’s day to day, it’s part...
The Los Angeles Rams will look to get back in the win column coming out of their bye week when they head to Green Bay and face the 8-3 Packers. While a tough task presents itself, Green Bay is, however, dealing with an abundance of injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur...
The Rams will face one of their biggest tests of the season this week when they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field. It’s a matchup between two 8-3 teams, both of which are almost sure to make the playoffs. This is a golden opportunity...
The Green Bay Packers have bet on Mason Crosby before. They’re doing it again. On Monday, a day after Crosby missed a chip-shot field goal in a 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, coach Matt LaFleur said there was “absolutely” no thought to making a change at kicker. LaFleur’s predecessor,...
