Rams' Leonard Floyd: Bears no injury designation

The Rams were off in Week 11 for their bye and the timing of it was ideal – not only because they lost back-to-back games but also for the sake of players recovering from injuries. Sean McVay revealed on Monday that Leonard Floyd suffered a concussion in Week 10 against the 49ers but because he’s had extra time to recover, he’s still expected to play against the Packers on Sunday.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO