Final Fantasy IX is a beloved title. You can play it on Switch, get merchandise based on it, and even watch an upcoming animated adaptation. But what about those of us who want a full-on remake of the game? Well, it might be coming at some point. That hasn’t stopped gamers from trying to make it more of a reality, though. A team of professional developers and artists have created a fan trailer for Final Fantasy IX, with the aim being to get Square Enix motivated to create the upgrade.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO