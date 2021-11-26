ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawsuit accuses doctors of taking data to rival hospital in SC

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Medical University of South Carolina alleges in a lawsuit that a group of its cancer doctors has used confidential information to try to set up a treatment facility at a rival hospital.

The Charleston-based university hospital is suing six of its departing doctors and the company that owns North Charleston-based Trident Medical Center.

MUSC wants a judge to stop the plan to establish a head and neck cancer treatment facility at Trident.

The hospital said the doctors and Trident are recruiting away other staff in an effort to impede MUSC’s own center.

Trident said doctors frequently change affiliations and the “last-minute” lawsuit is trying to keep patients away from their doctors.

