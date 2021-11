The San Antonio Spurs are a legendary team with legendary stars, but there are a few players who had a short stint with San Antonio that was forgettable. The San Antonio Spurs might be considered the team of Tim Duncan and Gregg Popovich after the incredible success the two shared with the franchise for years, but the franchise actually goes back to the 60s, with teams that were impressive from the start. They had legends like George Gervin and Cliff Hagan, who helped them put together some decent records before the championship-winning ways of the most previous era.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO