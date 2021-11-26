ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Watch Now: Russian rescue dog given four prosthetic paws, and more of today's top videos

By VideoElephant, AccuWeather
Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog named Monica is learning to walk...

dailyjournalonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Back on all fours with titanium paws for Russia rescue dog

Monika the Russian rescue dog is ready for her new life after she was fitted with four prosthetic titanium paws in a pricey and complex operation paid for by a crowd-funding campaign. The campaign also financed the prosthetic titanium legs that were made using a 3D printer. 
PETS
Idaho8.com

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new leash on life after prosthetics operation

Russian rescue dog Monika has a new spring in her step after being fitted with titanium prosthetic legs — just months after doctors suggested she should be put down because of severe injuries. The operation was conducted by vet Sergei Gorshkov, who is based in the city of Novosibirsk and...
PETS
tucsonpost.com

Russian vets install prosthetic limbs on all four legs of dog

Veterinarians in the Russian city of Novosibirsk have become the first in the world to install artificial prosthetic limbs on all four legs of a dog after they were chopped off by an animal trap. Novosibirsk is the largest city in Siberia, around 3000 kilometers east of Moscow. The dog,...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Dog#Prosthetic#Paws#Robots#Russian#South Korean
phl17.com

WATCH: PA K9 continues training to be elite water rescue dog

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When a Luzerne County couple moved to the lake, they wanted a dog that does well in the water. Four years later, their dog Oakley is one of the most elite water rescue dogs in North America. Sunday afternoon, George and Kate Abraham strapped...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Russia
Wide Open Pets

Abused, Pregnant Pit Bull Cries When Rescued From The Streets

What do you do when you find a pregnant street dog? Why rescue her, of course!. In many cities throughout the world, stray dogs wander the streets. Unfortunately, many are not fixed, which only perpetuates the cycle and contributes to even more stray dogs wandering around. Some pregnant dogs even end up giving birth to their puppies on the side of the road or in an alley somewhere. Not the best conditions for new life. However, one pregnant street dog was rescued by a caring duo, who are not rescuers, rather just a couple trying to do their part.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This man drove 200 miles with a dog stuck on his bumper

In China, a man named Loudi Zhang was driving down the motorway at an extremely high speed when he realised that his car had hit some kind of animal. Zhang didn't stopimmediately to check what had happened—he just assumed that the poor animal had almost certainly been killed. The motorist continued driving for almost 200 miles before he finally stopped to see the damage to his car.
PETS
The Independent

Appeal to find home for dog still up for adoption after 143 days

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a new home for one of its dogs who is still waiting to be adopted after 143 days.Epiphany, a shy four-year-old mixed-breed dog who is the size of a cocker spaniel, arrived at Oakwood Dog Rescue (ODR) in Hull more than seven months ago “very frightened and nervous”.She has since started to come out of her shell but has been difficult to rehome as she is too nervous to be placed with younger children.She does not currently walk on a leash, but is receiving treatment and will be able to do...
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This dog suddenly bit his owner and it saved their entire family

Here's yet another example of a dog doing something incredible in the face of danger. Meet Patch!. Patch lives in a home with husband and wife Richard and Nola Davis along with their two young children. Thanks to this heroic pup, the family escaped a terrible fate that would have seen their lives tragically cut short.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy