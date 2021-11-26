ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury, CT

Dim All The Lights: Stephen Sondheim Dies At 91

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EkM2J_0d7eji4r00

The lights will go out throughout all of Broadway following the death Friday of Stephen Sondheim.

Sondheim, 91, was an unquestionable giant among American musical masters -- among them, Porter, Berlin, Bernstein and the Geshwins, as well as Richard Rogers and the man considered his surrogate father, Oscar Hammerstein.

His death, following Thanksgiving with family at his Roxbury, Connecticut home, brought expressions of grief, love and deep appreciation.

"Farewell Steve, the musical theatre giant of our times, an inspiration not just to two but to three generations," Andrew Lloyd Weber tweeted. "Your contribution to theatre will never be equaled."

"There are no words. He had them all. And the music," the Sondheim Society wrote. "He was incomparable. He was God to many of us. We loved his work. And god he was good. So good."

Think about it: "West Side Story," "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods," "Company," "A Little Night Music" -- Sondheim's musical genius made them classics.

And the songs -- led perhaps by (depending on your preference) "Send In The Clowns."

Many considered Sondheim the greatest composer and lyricist of the 20th century. Some called him "the most important man in musical theatre."

Legendary theater Frank Rich once wrote that Sondheim "changed the texture of the musical as radically as Oscar Hammerstein, and may yet leave our theatre profoundly altered.”

Indeed, Sondheim himself once said that he created his musicals "to make people laugh and cry and think."

Sondheim garnered the highest of accolades through a celebrated career spanning more than six decades -- the Tony Awards and Grammy Awards (eight each), an Oscar, a Kennedy Center honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom and a Pulitzer Prize.

Those who knew him said he may have been most tickled by the annual birthday tributes in concerts on either side of the pond that began when Sondheim turned 50.

“I am the best laugher,” he told The Guardian in 2000. “If you write a comedy, hire me to sit in the audience...although I tend to guffaw, which is not always great.”

A New York City native and only child, Sondheim spent his early years on Manhattan's Upper West Side and attended the Ethical Culture Fieldston School. He was 10 when his parents divorced and he moved with his mother to a farm near Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

He then befriended James Hammerstein, whose legendary dad became the young prodigy's mentor.

It was a meteoric rise from there.

Sondheim's very first Broadway production, “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” (1962), won a Tony for best musical. Its run lasted more than two years.

The Seventies opened with "Company" and closed with "Sweeney...," with several other smashes in between. Meanwhile, the honors continued to accumulate.

In celebration of his 80th birthday, the former Henry Miller's Theatre on West 43rd Street was renamed the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in 2010.

A fall prevented Sondheim from attending the opening of a namesake theater in London's West End last year.

He took it in stride.

“As I recover from my tumble, I’m impatient to throw away my cane, grab my hat and head across the Pond as soon as I can to see on which cherub Cameron has tattooed my initials,” Sondheim said in a statement at the time. “I am, to put it mildly, chuffed to have my name on a theatre in the West End I have loved visiting ever since my first trip to London almost seventy years ago.”

Sondheim turned 91 this past April.

“Gosh. I’m sure we all knew this wasn’t far off but it still hits," tweeted “Wicked” actress Alice Fern. "You were a Titan and your work lives on sir. God bless ya Stephen Sondheim. Thank you #sondheim.”

“We shall be singing your songs forever," wrote “Miss Saigon” star Lea Salonga. "Oh, my heart hurts…”

Actress Uzo Aduba called Sondheim "the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan."

"You gave us something new," tweeted actor/comedian Mario Cantone. "You changed the game. I was so lucky."

As were countless others.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

$25K Lottery Ticket Sold In Hudson County

A lucky $25,000 lottery ticket winner from a New Year's raffle was sold in Hudson County.The winning ticket number is 051003 and was sold at Mill Creek Exxon Tiger Mart, 450 Route 3 on West Service Road in Secaucus.Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle. Only 500,000 t…
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Amazon To Open Another '4-Star' Store In NJ

An "Amazon 4-star" store is slated to open at the Cherry Hill Mall in early 2022, making it the third store of its kind in New Jersey.The brick-and-mortar version of the online retailer is a store where customers can purchase items that have been rated four stars and higher on Amazon.com.Amazon 4-s…
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Daily Voice

Merriam-Webster Announes 2021 Pick For Word Of The Year

Merriam-Webster has announced its selection for 2021's word of the year.The publishing company selected "vaccine" as its word of the year, noting that searches for the word increased by 1,048 percent when comparing 2019 to 2021.Searches increased by 601 percent comparing 2020 to 2021."The word vacc…
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Berlin, CT
City
Roxbury, CT
Roxbury, CT
Entertainment
State
Connecticut State
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Daily Voice

Popular Sussex County Coffee Shop Permanently Shutters

A popular coffee shop in the heart of Sussex County has permanently closed its doors after five years in business.Millside Cafe on Morris Farm Road in Lafayette made the announcement Sunday on its Facebook page.“Millside Cafe is sad to announce that we are permanently closed,” reads the post. “We w…
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Table Tennis Facility Opens In Fairfield County

A new 6,000-square-foot table tennis facility is now in business in Fairfield County.CRUSH Table Tennis opened at 255 Field Point Road in downtown Greenwich, representatives announced.The two-story facility opened this past year on a limited basis due to COVID-19 guidelines, and it is currently ope…
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Rich
Person
Mario Cantone
Person
Richard Rogers
Person
Lea Salonga
Person
Stephen Sondheim
Daily Voice

Two More Hamptons Municipalities Block Pot Sales

Two more Long Island municipalities will be opting out of offering legalized marijuana as New York gets set to go all-in on cannabis sales.Both the East Hampton Village and Town of East Hampton made it official that they will not permit the retail sale of marijuana within their jurisdictions, thoug…
EAST HAMPTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Dim All The Lights#American#The Sondheim Society#The Tony Awards
Daily Voice

North Jersey Lottery Player Wins $1,000 A Week For Life

One lucky New Jersey Lottery CASH4LIFE ticket matched all five white balls for Monday’s drawing, winning the $1,000-a-week-for-life second prize, officials said.The winning ticket was sold at Sunrise Convenience Store on Main Street in Hackettstown.The winning numbers were: 09, 35, 48, 53 and 58. T…
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Toms River Man Airlifted After Being Struck By Car

A 61-year-old pedestrian from Toms River was critically hurt when he was struck by a car while crossing the road, authorities said.On Monday at 4:58 p.m.,  police were dispatched to the intersection of Vaughn and Windsor avenues for a reported pedestrian struck.Carl Cereghini, 61 of Toms River, ent…
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
168K+
Followers
30K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy