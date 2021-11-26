Lukes’ 100-yard kickoff return highlights C. Michigan win

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Daniel Richardson threw two touchdown passes to JaCorey Sullivan, Marion Lukes returned a second-half kickoff 100 yards and Central Michigan ended the season with a 31-10 defeat of rival Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

The win gives the Chippewas (8-4, 6-1 Mid-American Conference) the Michigan MAC trophy awarded to the team with the best record against the other two MAC teams in the state.

Lew Nichols carried 44 times and gained 194 yards with a 33-yard touchdown run for Central Michigan. It was the seventh straight 100-yard rushing game for Nichols and moved him to second place on the Chippewas single-season rushing list with 1,710 yards.

Lukes’ kickoff return was the longest in program and stadium history and was the first kick return for a TD for CMU since 2017 and the first one at home since 2013.

Central Michigan ended the regular season on a four-game win streak and await a bowl bid.

Eastern Michigan (7-5, 4-4) scored its lone touchdown on a Samson Evans 2-yard run. Ben Bryant threw for 221 yards, completing 24 of 35 passes. He was sacked seven times.

