Alabama Rebounds with 80-71 Win Over Drake at ESPN Events Invitational

By Katie Windham
 3 days ago

Heading into the final TV timeout of the first half against Drake, it looked like Alabama would be able to cruise into halftime with a comfortable lead. After a 15-0 run, No. 10 Alabama held a 33-18 lead. Instead, the Bulldogs closed the half on a 11-0 run to make it a four-point game at halftime.

This set the stage for a tightly-contested second half before Alabama was able to pull away in the final minutes with some solid defense and key three-pointers by Keon Ellis and Jahvon Quinerly in the 80-71 win at the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando.

The Alabama defense only allowed four Drake field goals over the final 9:26 of the game. While the free throw shooting still wasn't great overall (13-22), the Crimson Tide was able to hit some timely free throws down the final stretch of the game when they needed to.

At the 10:04 mark, D.J. Wilkins made a three-pointer for Drake to take a 53-52 lead. It was the Bulldogs first lead since 14-12 in the first half. After a back-and-forth second half, Alabama responded a little while later with a 13-4 run to build up a six-point lead at 67-61, and the Bulldogs could never get it closer than that.

Jahvon Quinerly led Alabama in scoring with 18 points, but Juwan Gary was huge in his first start of the season. Gary finished with a double-double 14 points, 10 rebounds including four offensive rebounds. Jaden Shackelford also had 14 points.

Freshman guard JD Davison also showed flashes of his capabilities with a couple of strong drives to the basket, five rebounds and three assists. He and Gary connected a couple times in the second half.

After not playing well on Thursday and holding a 15-point first half lead, it was important for Alabama to get the win against Drake and not fall to 0-2 at the invitational.

Now the Crimson Tide will play Miami in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

This story will be updated.

