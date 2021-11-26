Kiss scores 16 to lead Bryant over Brown 65-59

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Morris Udeze had 15 points as Wichita State beat Tarleton State 65-51 Tuesday night at Koch Arena. Dexter Dennis had 13 points for Wichita State (3-0). Ricky Council IV added 12 points. Montre Gipson had 16 points for the Texans (0-3). The Shockers played without sophomore guard Tyson Etienne who sat out due to illness. Without Etienne, Wichita State struggled to get going offensively, but clamped down on the Texans enough to hold a seven-point halftime lead, 29-22. In the second half, Tarleton State hung around, keeping he deficit within seven inside of six minutes to play. An 11-2 run spanning about four minutes extended that seven-point edge to 16 with a little more than a minute left, putting the game away.

WICHITA, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO