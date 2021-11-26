Chippewa County Prep Volleyball Player of the Year: Passion meets potential as Chi-Hi's Perlberg grows into all-around force
Sami Perlberg wasn't always a volleyball-first athlete. Now it's hard to imagine it any other way. The Chi-Hi junior outside hitter put together her third strong varsity season this fall, earning Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention and All-Big Rivers Conference first team honors in leading the Cardinals...chippewa.com
Comments / 0