Sebastian Aho scores twice, Hurricanes beat Flyers 6-3

Don’t look now, but with last night’s loss to the Hurricanes, the Flyers have now lost their last five in a row, and things are starting to look a bit bleak. This game started with some promise, as the Flyers jumped out to a very early lead thanks to a goal by Ivan Provorov, and were able to keep rolling through the early part of the game. They had three separate one goal leads, but the Hurricanes were able to come back from each of them to tie the game. And then when the second period rolled around, they were able to grab momentum and cruise with it just about until the very end. This one got away from the Flyers, to be sure.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO