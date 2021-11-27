ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings Will Roll Into SF at Mostly Full Health

By K. Joudry
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at mostly full health. However, I’ll add that there is a bit of a caveat to that above statement. First, though, the injury report. The Vikings have four players listed on their injury report heading into the weekend. Everson Griffen...

purplePTSD.com

Vikings Pass Rush May Get a Boost Against Packers

Slowing down Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and AJ Dillon is no small feat. I hate to admit it, but those guys are pretty good at football. Of course, a surefire way to stop any star QB rests in hitting him repeatedly. The Vikings pass rush will have a better chance of doing so because of the news emerging today.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Covid Hits Vikings Roster Once Again

The unfortunate news emerged that FA addition Dalvin Tomlinson has been placed on the Covid-19 list. This is simply one more instance of the Vikings roster needing to deal with Covid. Here is Ben Goessling’s clarification on how things will proceed with Tomlinson:. The team did not say whether he...
NFL
purplePTSD.com

A Loss To The Chargers Would Allow For One Distinct Benefit to The Vikings

I know what you’re thinking; I’m not talking about firing Zim, though I acknowledge that for many fans it’s a desirable outcome at this stage. The team has been lousy, and there has been no shortage of attention being spent on whether he’ll be fired and who could replace him. That’s not what I’m talking about. Nay, I’m talking about what might benefit the roster itself long term. A Chargers loss would mean the Vikings are pretty much done; that means it’s time to see what the young guys can do.
NFL
purplePTSD.com

Let’s Hit the Brakes on Praising the Vikings Offense

Over the first two months of the Vikings season, one of the universal Vikings fan pet peeves is a lack of aggresiveness. Last week, I discussed the differences in production for the scripted vs. non-scripted offense for the team. Just to recap, it wasn’t pretty. The Vikings essentially had one of the best offenses in the league for their first drive, and then it dropped to among the worst after that. Check out that article for a deeper dive into the reasoning behind that. This week, we’ll be discussing the team’s most recent win against the Chargers.
NFL
