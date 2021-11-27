Vikings Will Roll Into SF at Mostly Full Health

As we come to Week 10 in the NFL–the beginning of the second half of this 17-game season–the Vikings season has been an all-too-routine roller coaster ride. The inconsistent play on both sides of the ball, sprinkled with brief moments of football brilliance, has become a familiar trend with the Minnesota Vikings teams of recent years. Sitting at 3-5, the Vikings are 4.5 games behind the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers, but only 1 game out of the final Wild Card spot that is currently controlled by the Atlanta Falcons. The Vikings have been able to accumulate quality wins over the Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks (giving Minnesota the head-to-head tie-break), while remaining competitive in every game they have been in this year. This leaves many to wonder, are there playoff hopes in Minnesota or is the Vikings season over?

