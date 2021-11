For two years now The Saints and Saints fans have been disconnected when it comes to the team's wide receiver room. This entire season the biggest glaring issues aside from injuries have been the Saints' atrocious wide receiver room. From the Michael Thomas injury to the failure to sign Odell Beckham Jr. it's been a whirlwind for Saints fans dealing with the wide receivers of the Saints. Just recently it was reported that the Saints tried out WR Cody Core WR Josh Malone, WR Jalen McCleskey, and QB Clayton Thorson. WHO? But really who are these wide receivers. One fan entertainer and comedian Jono Barnes captured Saints fans' emotions by begging coach Sean Payton for better wide receivers in a new viral video.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO