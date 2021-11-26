ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90% Chance of rain for Tulsa game

By Insane_Pony_Posse
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMustang Militia: Fight the good fight" Try Dark Cloud.....almost always more accurate. somehow rain seems...

click orlando

Rain chances continue Sunday, Monday before turning cooler

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances will still be around Sunday, but we will also see more breaks in the cloud cover when compared to Saturday. Opposite of Saturday, the higher rain chances arrive later in the afternoon and early evening. A few showers will try to sneak on shore, however, through the early afternoon.
ORLANDO, FL
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday night, we are going to have a mild night. We will see a low of 52 with partly cloudy skies. Heading into Wednesday, we are going to see warm and windy conditions. The high on Wednesday will be 74. The winds will be out of the south and southwest at 15 to 25 mph. We will see a few hit-and-miss showers throughout the early afternoon hours. However, a few showers and storms will develop along the cold front. Once the sun sets Wednesday evening is when we can expect those showers. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 42 with showers clearing the area. Thanksgiving is looking cooler. The high will be 56 with windy conditions. We will have the winds out of the north at 15 to 25 mph. Mild weather returns to the forecast by Friday, we will have a high in the mid-60s.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KCBD

Chance for rain Saturday, sunny Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time in several weeks, there is a chance for rain in our forecast. But it won’t be a washout and dry is the general continued pattern over the next week. An upper-level storm system in NW Mexico is lifting northeastward. Ahead of it,...
LUBBOCK, TX
#Tulsa Time#Mustang Militia
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Rain chances, clouds increase throughout the day

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will see changes today as clouds increase and rain chances return especially into the afternoon and evening. Expect a high temperature of 80° today. Rain chances will be at 40% mainly through the evening hours. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Expect on and off chances...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

On-and-off rain chances across Central Florida ahead of front moving in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pinpointing increasing rain chances across Central Florida for the next couple of days. Expect a 30% coverage of rain for Friday afternoon as well as Saturday. Rain chances will taper off to 20% for Sunday. [TRENDING: Former NFL running back accused of attacking woman booked in Orange...
FLORIDA STATE
KTAL

Sunny and cool Friday, warmer weekend with a chance of rain Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMS) – High pressure will bring us a sunny and cool Friday, it will be warmer this weekend, but we are watching for rain returning Sunday, and perhaps Thanksgiving Day as well. Grab the warm winter jacket this morning, as your early day temperatures will be in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Miami

Breezy, Comfortable Temps in South Florida as Rain Chances Remain Low

We have a great day on tap with low rain chances and comfortable temperatures. Morning 60s will turn into highs near 80 by Friday afternoon. Humidity remains tolerable and you'll appreciate a light northwest breeze. A weak front pushes through midday Saturday and we will feel a subtle drop in...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Warming Up Before Rain Chances Arrive for Thanksgiving

Plenty of sun will grace the region today but it will be a bit warmer as highs will reach the lower 70s by this afternoon. If you've got travel planned today, flights look great across the country, I do see some turbulence possible upon landing if you are headed to the Delta hub in Minneapolis today. More clouds will build in throughout the day on Thanksgiving before rain chances arrive. On the South Shore, rain chances are possible after 3 PM and an hour to two earlier over the North Shore. If you want to get in an activity, or gathering, outside completely rain free do it in the morning, midday, or early afternoon. Have an umbrella or rain gear if headed to the Saints game as showers will be possible then. Skies will break on Friday but it will be cooler with highs only around 60. Saturday is also cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s but another chance of rain returns for Sunday. Have a great day today and an early Happy Thanksgiving!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
College Football News

Temple vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Temple vs Tulsa prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Temple (3-7), Tulsa (4-6) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The Owls haven’t had a whole lot go their way since the win over Memphis five games ago, but it gets a Tulsa team that manages to play up or down to the competition.
NFL
kswo.com

Chance for Rain This Weekend, Mild Stretch After

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Chilly start to Black Friday as clear skies and a light wind has allowed for perfect radiative cooling conditions. Temperatures are in the mid-to-upper 20s across Texoma. Winds will pick up into the afternoon out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will rebound nicely for all areas; low 60s in Eastern counties and upwards of low 70s in Western counties. Sunshine will prevail throughout until clouds filter up from the South in the afternoon and evening hours. Clouds shouldn’t get much passed the Red River until after sunset.
LAWTON, OK
KOMU

Forecast: Temperature swings & mid-week rain chance

Saturday saw many places in central Missouri reach 60 degrees, just another warm day in the roller coaster ride we've been on these last several days. This coaster will continue into the holiday week. SUNDAY-MONDAY. Another mild day is in store for Sunday. A cold front moved through early in...
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances return midweek

Care to Learn Closet Program expands to cover more schools in Springfield district. Firefighters investigate the death of a man at a business fire in Flippin, Ark. ON YOUR SIDE: Branson, Mo. police share ways to curb porch pirates. ON YOUR SIDE: Branson, Mo. police share ways to curb porch...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mprnews.org

Rain/snow chance decreases Sat. afternoon; November snowfall extremes

Parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin have seen some light snow showers and light rain showers this Saturday morning. Spotty icing was reported on some roads in central and northern Minnesota. Updated Minnesota road conditions can be found here. Wisconsin road conditions can be found here. By Saturday afternoon, south-central and...
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

Chances for rain in southern New Mexico through Saturday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system passing to the south of New Mexico will bring showers into the southern part of the state through Saturday. Above average temperatures settle in through next week. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Fatal Thanksgiving morning crash under investigation. Weather: What New Mexico can expect...
ENVIRONMENT
ponyfans.com

Pony NATE-tion: SMU can end Tulsa bowl dream with win on Senior Day

PonyFans.com is proud to have journalism student Nate back as a guest columnist for the 2021 season. This week, Nate looks back at the Mustangs' loss at Cincinnati and previews Saturday's home game against Tulsa in the final regular-season game for each team. Feel free to post comments and constructive...
ponyfans.com

VIDEO: Sonny Dykes, Jimmy Phillips after Tulsa

Sonny looks like he'd give anything to get out of there. He's proud of them??? Hmmm, was he proud of them when they allowed Cincinnati to jump off to a 48-0 lead? Was he proud of them when they squandered a 17-point to Tulsa earlier today? That's the same Tulsa team that lost in September to UC-Davis. I didn't even know they had a football team, although come to think of it I'm not sure SMU has a football team either.
TULSA, OK

