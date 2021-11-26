90% Chance of rain for Tulsa game

Plenty of sun will grace the region today but it will be a bit warmer as highs will reach the lower 70s by this afternoon. If you've got travel planned today, flights look great across the country, I do see some turbulence possible upon landing if you are headed to the Delta hub in Minneapolis today. More clouds will build in throughout the day on Thanksgiving before rain chances arrive. On the South Shore, rain chances are possible after 3 PM and an hour to two earlier over the North Shore. If you want to get in an activity, or gathering, outside completely rain free do it in the morning, midday, or early afternoon. Have an umbrella or rain gear if headed to the Saints game as showers will be possible then. Skies will break on Friday but it will be cooler with highs only around 60. Saturday is also cool with highs in the lower to mid 60s but another chance of rain returns for Sunday. Have a great day today and an early Happy Thanksgiving!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO