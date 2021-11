There’s been a barrage of letters recently bashing the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission and the Department. Most seem to be coming from groups like Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Montana Wildlife Federation, and Montana Sportsmen Alliance, representing those who have been pandered to for the past 16 years by previous administrations. Former FWP commissioners from that era have also joined the attacks. The very ones who told us elections have consequences apparently only find it tolerable if it’s working for them.

MONTANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO