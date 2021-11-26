Teen punches woman who asked her to wear mask on Brooklyn street: video

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman died days after being shot in the head in Brooklyn Center earlier this month. Police were called to the 5600 block of Girard Avenue North just after 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 on reports of a shooting. They were told the victim was being driven to HCMC by someone. However, police found her a short time later and took her to the hospital. (credit: CBS) The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office announced on Sunday that the victim, 23-year-old Gabrielle Agnes Johnson, died three days later from her injuries. Police arrested a man they believe was involved in the shooting. Charges have yet to be filed against anyone in connection with this homicide. More On WCCO.com: COVID Took His Wife And Left Him Hospitalized, Now He’s Urging Others To Get Vaccinated Infant Found Dead, Mother Arrested During St. Cloud Welfare Check, Police Say Wisconsin Truck Driver Killed In Carver County Rollover Crash Gay 90’s Disputes Woman’s Claim That She Was Nearly Kidnapped From Minneapolis Bar

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO