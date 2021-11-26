ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Teen punches woman who asked her to wear mask on Brooklyn street: video

By Amanda Woods and
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager sucker-punched a woman on a Brooklyn street after the girl was asked wear a face mask, police said. Video released Friday by the NYPD, shows a 39-year-old woman walking on Fulton Street in Ocean...

