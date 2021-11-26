SCSO arrested suspect in Killona shooting case
Sheriff Greg Champagne announces that alleged suspect Johtre Isaiah Scott was captured in the 200 block E13th St. Edgard, Louisiana just before 10:00 a.m. this morning. Scott...www.lobservateur.com
Sheriff Greg Champagne announces that alleged suspect Johtre Isaiah Scott was captured in the 200 block E13th St. Edgard, Louisiana just before 10:00 a.m. this morning. Scott...www.lobservateur.com
Imagine that. Where is Sharpton?? Where is Jackson?? Blm? Black panty party? Oh that’s right It’s black on black no press no money to be made off that huh?
Comments / 2