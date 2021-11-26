ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW Dynamite Fast National Viewership And Key Demo Rating For Thanksgiving Eve Show

Cover picture for the articleThe Fast National ratings for Wednesday’s Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT have been released, courtesy of Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian. Wednesday’s live Dynamite from the Chartway Arena in Chicago reportedly drew 809,000 Fast National viewers on TNT. This would be down 17.78% from last week’s final viewership of...

