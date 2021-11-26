NFL did absurd ratings numbers with Thanksgiving game
The NFL ate well on Thanksgiving this year and not just at the table. CBS revealed Friday that the marquee Thanksgiving game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...larrybrownsports.com
The NFL ate well on Thanksgiving this year and not just at the table. CBS revealed Friday that the marquee Thanksgiving game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the...larrybrownsports.com
I’m sure viewership after the lions game. They are the worst and I had better things to do during that time. Actually, anything would have been better than watching that dumpster fire
Guess all those looted flat screens were tuned in.
I thought they(whites) quit watching knee-ball? I guess they got full of the bird and wanted to watch a man's sport again ...
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 12