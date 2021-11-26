ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

St. Edward’s students compete in 2nd Street District window display contest

By Brianna Hollis
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2nd Street District launched its 11th Annual Holiday Window Walk on Black Friday.

St. Edward’s University students flexed their design muscles by decorating window displays at participating stores.

People can go online and vote for their favorite. The winning students have a chance to win $8,000 in scholarships. It’s a way to draw shoppers downtown and get students involved in the community.

Store employees love the creativity.

“I would say it looks really neat, I really like the assembly line going on down there,” said Kiefer Sterzing, who works at Bonobos. “It’s fun.”

The displays got plenty of eyeballs on Black Friday.

Streets were full of shoppers and diners – like Patty Palmer and her grandson Oscar. They were particularly impressed with the display at the Yummi Joy candy shop.

“It’s great. I love it down here,” said Palmer.

The 2nd Street District will announce the winner of the window display contest on Dec. 17 through their social media channels.

