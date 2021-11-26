ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets available for Union Station’s Holiday Reflections

By Matthew Self
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Tickets are now available for purchase for guests to visit Union Station’s Holiday Reflections village.

Sponsored by BOK Financial, a walk-thru holiday village has been set up in Union Station and will be open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 27 for people to visit and experience some of the best parts about the Christmas season. From sky-reaching lights and dozens of decorated trees to giant, floating mirrored ornaments, this display has plenty of holiday cheer.

Kids can find plenty of entertainment, including riding the historic Jones Store Train and taking a stroll through the forest of decorated Christmas trees to visit the many forest friends that dot the station.

Guests are encouraged to visit and immerse themselves in the lights, sights and sounds of being in a wintry wonderland. Tickets are expected to be sold quickly for this event.

To learn more about Holiday Reflections and purchase tickets, visit their website here .

