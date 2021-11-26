ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference after the Huskers' loss to Iowa

By From staff reports
Omaha.com
 3 days ago

Check out coach Scott Frost's full press conference following...

omaha.com

Comments / 0

The Big Lead

Scott Frost Painted His Masterpiece in Epic Meltdown Loss to Iowa

Nebraska blew yet another sure win, this time against No. 16 Iowa on Friday. The Cornhuskers led 21-6 midway through the third quarter and surrendered 22 unanswered points (including 19 in the fourth quarter) to bumble their way into an embarrassing 28-21 home defeat. It was the perfect encapsulation of Scott Frost's time as head coach at Nebraska.
IOWA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

What Scott Frost said ahead of Nebraska's matchup vs. Iowa

Like much of the 2021 season, Nebraska football lost yet another close game. This time it was against one of the hottest teams in the B1G. No. 15 Wisconsin used an incredible performance from freshman running back Braelon Allen to get past the Cornhuskers in a 35-28 win. At the...
IOWA STATE
Omaha.com

McKewon: As Big Ten teams surge, Scott Frost faces urgent uphill climb

WATCHING GAMES FROM MY COUCH ALL DAY SATURDAY — One is reminded of the line from “The Godfather Part II:” “I enjoy watching football in the afternoon — one of things I love about this country.”. Me, too. In the years when Nebraska football coaches aren’t, you know, fired, the...
NFL
Daily Nebraskan

Frost, Huskers press forward after tumultuous bye week

On Monday of its bye week, the Nebraska football team announced it was firing four offensive coaches, effective immediately. Players spoke highly of their former coaches at Monday’s press conference, while simultaneously stressing the need to move forward. “[Coach Verduzco] meant everything to me,” Nebraska junior quarterback Adrian Martinez said...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grand Island Independent

Watch now: Scott Frost gives Martinez updates, talks injuries and Iowa

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks during a news conference on Wednesday. Steven M. Sipple: In pondering Frost's plight, your interest level in story may indicate plenty. A certain local columnist is extremely interested in whether Scott Frost can right the Big Red ship, which indicates a belief it...
IOWA STATE
Lincoln Journal Star

Is Husker coach Scott Frost on the hot seat in year four?

Is Husker coach Scott Frost on the hot seat in year four?. In the premiere episode of Sip ‘N Sam Showdown, hosts Steve Sipple and Sam McKewon join forces to breakdown exactly how hot Huskers head coach Scott Frost’s seat really is, whether newly hired AD Trev Alberts is going to turn up the heat, and what needs to happen to keep the Husker faithful happy throughout the season. Plus, Sip and Sam discuss which side of the ball needs to improve the most to take the pressure off the coaching staff. 1:50 – Is Scott Frost on a hot seat? 4:50 – Why the hot seat discussion isn’t just about Frost 9:10 – Does Trev Alberts’ hiring turn up or turn off the heat? 14:45 – Weaknesses the Huskers need to overcome Support the show: https://huskerextra.com/ See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Omaha.com

Husker pregame: What will the offense look like? It's all up to Scott Frost

MADISON, Wisc. — The search for Nebraska’s next offensive coordinator begins at 2:30 p.m. inside Camp Randall Stadium — with NU head coach Scott Frost himself. He’s safe for year five of the job. He’s rolling with an overhauled offensive staff for two games after firing four assistants. He’s facing the best statistical defense in the country.
MADISON, WI
Person
Scott Frost
klin.com

Huskers End Season with Predictable Loss to No. 16 Iowa

Or as Nebraska players and coaches have put it both this season and after the 28-21 loss to No. 16 Iowa:. “Same movie” – coach Scott Frost, multiple times. “It’s kinda been death by papercuts this year and the same thing happened today” – Frost. “Shot ourselves in the foot”...
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

'We're a lot better team than we have been': Scott Frost on loss to Iowa

Fourth-quarter mistakes doomed Nebraska to another loss to Iowa. Nebraska's promising start fell apart late in the game and led to the ninth loss of the season. It all unraveled in the fourth quarter. A blocked punt and an intentional grounding call in the end zone derailed a promising afternoon for Nebraska and led Iowa to another victory in the Heroes game. The Hawkeyes defeated Nebraska for the seventh year in a row by a final score of 28-21 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
IOWA STATE
Omaha.com

Scott Frost's four major areas of focus in a fast-moving offseason

LINCOLN — The sun tucked itself behind the Memorial Stadium press box as the final seconds ticked off the clock in one more close Nebraska loss. And just like that, the first winds of change began to blow. Outgoing Huskers like Cam Taylor-Britt, Austin Allen and Ben Stille lingered on...
LINCOLN, NE
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Anonymous Oklahoma Football Player Has A Telling Admission

An anonymous Oklahoma Sooners football player has a telling admission on the news of Lincoln Riley leaving for USC. Sunday afternoon, Riley shocked the college football world, when he agreed to leave Oklahoma for Southern California. “My time at OU has included some of the most special years of my...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ClutchPoints

Reggie Bush’s 4-word reaction to USC Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as new head coach

It appears former USC star Reggie Bush is a big fan of the Trojans hiring Lincoln Riley as their new head coach. After a long search for the next tactician to catapult them back to contention, USC landed one of the most sought-after coaches in the college football ranks in Riley. The 38-year-old coach left the Oklahoma Sooners to join the proud school known for fielding competitive teams across all sports.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH

