ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Woman in wheelchair rushed to hospital after struck by vehicle in Edmond Walmart parking lot

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A woman in a wheelchair was rushed to a hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in an Edmond Walmart parking lot.

The accident occurred at around 2 p.m. Friday at the Walmart near Interstate 35.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gxpqy_0d7edzL200
A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car at a Walmart in Edmond.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Oklahoma City Black Friday shopping sees return to in-person as well as steady demand for online sales

Authorities have not released information on what led to the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Edmond, OK
Edmond, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Edmond, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rushed To Hospital#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KFOR

KFOR

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy