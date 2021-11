Texas A&M has had three primary rivals both on and off of the field during my lifetime when it comes to football: Texas, Oklahoma, and LSU. The first one is a school that they competed with head to head on the field for most of it and that influenced their recruiting off of it. The other two were a different story since the Aggies spent a good deal of time in different leagues than the Sooners or Tigers and didn't play them nearly as much.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO