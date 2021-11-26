Know your foe, Stanford: Which Cardinals could give Notre Dame problems

The Cardinal are entering this game on a six-game losing streak, not exactly ideal as they face off against as an Irish team that is hitting their stride. This should be a fairly easy contest for Notre Dame, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinal will just roll over. Here are five Stanford player who could give Notre Dame problems.

Running back EJ Smith

Yes, Nathaniel Peat gets more attempts but if Smith is healthy, he can be a different maker. Averaging over 5-yards per carry, the son of the Hall of Fame running back has ton’s of potential.

In a game like this where the Cardinal have nothing to lose, Smith could get a lot of run Saturday night.

Linebacker Levani Damuni

The junior is having a true breakout year, career highs in tackles and sacks this season. Damuni leads the team in tackles, but has struggled recently, but who on the Cardinal hasn’t?

Quick and active, Damuni has the potential to make plays in the backfield against the Irish.

Wide receiver Elijah Higgins

A massive frame, Higgins could pose some problems for the Irish secondary. He has been more of a possession type receiver, but has shown flashes of massive potential.

Higgins is a red zone threat, who has posted two hundred yard games this year, with four scores. The Irish have to be aware of Higgins if the Cardinal get into the scoring area.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly

First off, Kelly has a fantastic first name, but his play matches it as well. Two interceptions on the year along with 52 tackles, Kelly is a defensive back that is not afraid to come up in run support.

As you can see, Kelly can make things happen when he get’s his hands on the ball. His other pick this year was a spectacular catch against Kansas State. Kelly is a baller and Jack Coan needs to know where he is lined up.

Defensive tackle Thomas Booker

The Irish offensive line has been performing at a high level recently, but so has Booker. He’s also haven a career year, in tackles, his sack numbers are down the last two years.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t a very solid lineman, just hasn’t quite been able to take down the quarterback this year. Booker is still a force, big games against UCLA, Oregon and Oregon State, he can give Notre Dame some problems.