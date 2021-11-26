ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Know your foe, Stanford: Which Cardinals could give Notre Dame problems

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lo78a_0d7ed4YE00

The Cardinal are entering this game on a six-game losing streak, not exactly ideal as they face off against as an Irish team that is hitting their stride. This should be a fairly easy contest for Notre Dame, but that doesn’t mean the Cardinal will just roll over. Here are five Stanford player who could give Notre Dame problems.

Running back EJ Smith

Yes, Nathaniel Peat gets more attempts but if Smith is healthy, he can be a different maker. Averaging over 5-yards per carry, the son of the Hall of Fame running back has ton’s of potential.

In a game like this where the Cardinal have nothing to lose, Smith could get a lot of run Saturday night.

Linebacker Levani Damuni

The junior is having a true breakout year, career highs in tackles and sacks this season. Damuni leads the team in tackles, but has struggled recently, but who on the Cardinal hasn’t?

Quick and active, Damuni has the potential to make plays in the backfield against the Irish.

Wide receiver Elijah Higgins

A massive frame, Higgins could pose some problems for the Irish secondary. He has been more of a possession type receiver, but has shown flashes of massive potential.

Higgins is a red zone threat, who has posted two hundred yard games this year, with four scores. The Irish have to be aware of Higgins if the Cardinal get into the scoring area.

Cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly

First off, Kelly has a fantastic first name, but his play matches it as well. Two interceptions on the year along with 52 tackles, Kelly is a defensive back that is not afraid to come up in run support.

As you can see, Kelly can make things happen when he get’s his hands on the ball. His other pick this year was a spectacular catch against Kansas State. Kelly is a baller and Jack Coan needs to know where he is lined up.

Defensive tackle Thomas Booker

The Irish offensive line has been performing at a high level recently, but so has Booker. He’s also haven a career year, in tackles, his sack numbers are down the last two years.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t a very solid lineman, just hasn’t quite been able to take down the quarterback this year. Booker is still a force, big games against UCLA, Oregon and Oregon State, he can give Notre Dame some problems.

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame 45 Stanford 14; FINAL

It's time for another Fighting Irish football game. On Saturday, Notre Dame (10-1) will take on Stanford (3-8) inside Stanford Stadium. The Irish have already notched wins over Florida State, Toledo, Purdue, Wisconsin, Virginia Tech, USC, North Carolina, Navy, Virginia and Georgia Tech, but also have the one loss to Cincinnati. Now all eyes are on the Cardinal Saturday night, as ND looks to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AOL Corp

College coach fired after sideline incident

After just 13 games, Jimmy Lake’s time as Washington’s head coach ended Sunday, sources told Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel. Washington confirmed the Yahoo Sports report via statement from athletic director Jen Cohen:. "Making a head coaching change in any sport is difficult, recognizing that the decision impacts coaches, staff, student-athletes...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmitt Smith
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford#Cardinals#Notre Dame#Chargers#American Football#Irish#The Hall Of Fame#Dynastynerds#Wr#H S
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh’s has brutal 12-word message for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

Michigan defeated Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday afternoon. In doing so, the Wolverines ended an eight-game losing streak to their hated rivals and improved to 11-1 on the year. Considering how often they’ve been robbed by officials in 2021, this one no doubt felt good. Running back Hassan Haskins was...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bryce Young asked about Bo Nix’s Alabama officiating comments

It’s Rivalry Week and there is absolutely no love lost between Iron Bowl participants. Auburn quarterback Bo Nix stirred the pot some more on Monday when he suggested the Alabama Crimson Tide are officiated differently from the rest of the SEC. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was asked about Nix’s comment...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Mike Tirico’s Postgame Comment Went Viral Last Night

Mike Tirico was on the call for Sunday Night Football last night, filling in for Al Michaels, who took the weekend off. The Baltimore Ravens took down the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, in a pretty ugly Sunday Night Football contest. A win is a win, though, and it was a big...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
96K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy